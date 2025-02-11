How Wealthy Is Jim Tressel? From University President to Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim recorded the most wins of any FCS coach during the 1990s. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 11 2025, 9:06 a.m. ET Source: X/@JimTressel5

When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tapped former Ohio State University coach Jim Tressel to serve as lieutenant governor in February 2025, it came as a bit of a shock to some. However, his impressive track record — both on and off the field — suggests he might be more than capable of handling such a high-profile government position.

Let’s not forget that Jim was appointed president of Youngstown State University in 2014, becoming the ninth president of the university. Before that, he spent years coaching college football and even played during his early days. But what’s even more impressive? His net worth. Here’s a look at the salary he’s earned, the wealth he’s accumulated, and a bit of his history.

What is Jim Tressel's net worth?

Jim Tressel's net worth is currently $15 million, and during his time as president of Youngstown State University (YSU), he reportedly earned a $3.5 million salary, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

James "Jim" Tressel Former college football coach, 67th lieutenant governor of Ohio Net worth: $15 million Jim Tressel was appointed the 67th lieutenant governor of Ohio in February 2025 after stepping down as president of Youngstown State University in 2023. He previously served as head football coach at Ohio State University from January 2001 to 2011 and as head coach for YSU from 1986 until early 2001. Birthdate: Dec. 5, 1952 Birthplace: Mentor, Ohio Education: Baldwin–Wallace College (bachelor’s degree in Education); University of Akron (master’s degree in Education) Spouse: Ellen Tressel Kids: 4 Political Party: Republican

Jim began his tenure as YSU president in 2014 and stepped down in 2023. Under his leadership, the university managed to increase enrollment, improve student retention rates, and help more students graduate on time with little to no debt as they launched their careers, per his YSU bio. He played an integral role in enhancing university operations and overall quality — but his career history extends far beyond this.

Congrats to @ryandaytime on the big win last night and punching that ticket to the National Championship! 🏆



Huge thanks for taking the time to join us on the podcast—always a blast talking Buckeyes with you! Let’s finish this journey strong! #GoBucks #NationalChampionshipBound pic.twitter.com/OFcaycvbxv — Jim Tressel (@JimTressel5) January 11, 2025

Let's take a look at Jim Tressel’s career highlights and accolades.

Throughout his coaching and academic career, Jim earned some impressive achievements, including being recognized for the most wins of any FCS coach in the ’90s. He also led YSU to the Ohio Valley Conference title in 1987 and was named OVC Coach of the Year that same year, per the National Football Foundation.

Jim was also a two-time AFCA National Coach of the Year and the 1994 FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. Throughout his career at both OSU and YSU, he had the honor of coaching standout players, including Troy Smith, who won the 2006 Heisman Trophy, and Craig Krenzel, who received the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2003.

Jim Tressel was appointed as the 67th Lieutenant Governor of Ohio in 2025.

After President Donald Trump selected JD Vance as his vice president, several political positions opened up in Ohio, including lieutenant governor, as Jon Husted, who previously held the role, was tapped to take JD’s place. By February 2025, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine found his ideal candidate for lieutenant governor in Jim Tressel.