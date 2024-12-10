Ever Wonder Who’s on the Heisman Trophy? Meet the Sculptor and Athlete Behind It The Heisman trophy has been given out since 1935 and every year thereafter. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 10 2024, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most coveted awards in college football, solidifying a player's place in the sport. The first Heisman Trophy was awarded in 1935 to Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago and has been given annually ever since.

Only one Heisman Trophy is awarded each year, making it a major accomplishment, especially considering the hundreds of colleges and even more players competing for the honor. While it’s clear how significant the Heisman Trophy is, have you ever wondered who’s actually on it? Let’s find out.

Who's on the Heisman Trophy?

The person sculpted on the Heisman Trophy is Ed Smith, a standout player on the 1934 New York University football team. According to the official Heisman website, New York's Downtown Athletic Club (DAC) enlisted sculptor Frank Eliscu, who was renowned in his field and the winner of the National Academy of Design Prize, to create the trophy.

Eliscu chose Smith as his model and used clay to create a rough prototype. He then had various players demonstrate key football poses, such as the side-step, forward drive, and strong right-arm thrust, allowing him to refine and adjust the clay sculpture.

A final inspection took place in November 1935 with the Notre Dame football team and coach Elmer Layden, where the final approval was given. The Heisman Trophy weighs 45 pounds and measures 14 inches long, six inches wide, and 13 inches tall. It was cast using the ancient "lost wax" process of bronze casting, as described on the Heisman website.

Source: Heisman Frank Eliscu, Heisman Trophy sculptor (left) and Ed Smith, the football player the trophy is modeled after (right).

According to Eliscu, "It was not one of my best works of art." However, he found a silver lining, remarking, "But it turned out to be kind of like the Statue of Liberty: not beautiful, but it’s dear to people’s hearts."

The Heisman Trophy is named after John William Heisman.

Although the Heisman Trophy is modeled after Smith, it is actually named after John William Heisman. Known as the "innovator of the game," John was born in 1869 and began playing college football in 1887. He went on to have a coaching career that spanned more than three decades. During that time, he was credited with "changing the face of the game."

Heisman passed away from pneumonia in 1936, though he witnessed the first trophy being handed out to Berwanger, which was initially called The Downtown Athletic Club Trophy. However, after Heisman’s death, the trophy was renamed the Heisman Trophy in his honor.

How much is the Heisman Trophy worth?

It's hard to put a price tag on such a prestigious award, given that it is handed out to those with pure talent. However, if we had to value it based on past sales of former players' trophies, the Heisman is worth upwards of $200,000.