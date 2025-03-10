South Korean Singer Wheesung Dies at 43 Years Old — Details on His Cause of Death In March 2025, South Korean singer Wheesung was found dead in his home. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 10 2025, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

South Korean singer Choi Whee-sung, known professionally as Wheesung or by the stage name Realslow, has passed away. He was found dead in his home in the Gwangjin District of Seoul. He was 43 years old.

The news of the singer's untimely death has left fans and the music industry in shock. So, what happened? Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Wheesung's unexpected death.

What was Wheesung's cause of death?

At the time of writing, the cause of Wheesung's death is unknown. However, a statement by Wheesung's agency, Tajoy Entertainment, claimed the singer "was found in a state of cardiac arrest and was subsequently pronounced dead."

On Monday, March 10, 2025, Wheesung was found dead in his home at 6:29 p.m. KST (5:29 a.m. EST). According to a report by the JoongAng Ilbo via The Korean Times, authorities were called to his residence after his mother, who lives in the same apartment building, reported the incident. Wheesung had been scheduled to meet his manager that day but failed to respond to calls. Concerned, his mother went to check on him and found him unresponsive.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances of his passing, noting there were no signs of foul play at the scene. Authorities believe that a "significant amount of time had passed since his death" when he was found, and they are exploring possibilities such as suicide or overdose. Police also mentioned they are looking into whether he left any sort of note.

"There is no evidence of a break-in or other foul play," the police said, per Korea JoongAng Daily. "We are looking into details, such as whether he left a note."