Lady Gaga’s Net Worth Is a Far Cry From the One She Had as a Burlesque Performer

It’s hard to believe it, but Lady Gaga was once someone singing at burlesque clubs, hoping to catch her big break. And yet, that was her reality decades ago, though it’s far from who she is now.

As a global pop icon, songwriter, and actor, Lady Gaga has proven she’s her competition and only continues improving with time. While money isn’t everything, Gaga’s net worth proves her work ethic and power in the music industry. Let’s dive into Lady Gaga’s net worth.

What is Lady Gaga’s net worth?

Lady Gaga’s net worth is estimated to be $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her financial success stems from multiple revenue streams, including album sales, world tours, film roles, and endorsements. Additionally, her Las Vegas residency and collaborations with major brands have bolstered her earnings. Despite facing financial challenges early in her career, particularly after her The Monster Ball Tour, Gaga's diversified portfolio has ensured her financial stability and growth.

Born Stefani Germanotta, Lady Gaga grew up wanting a career in the spotlight. She worked her way up, beginning her performing career as a musical theater and burlesque performer in the East Village in New York. Gaga gained traction as a songwriter for Britney Spears, Fergie, and the Pussycat Dolls before launching her own project, The Fame, in 2008.

Gaga’s other ventures into acting, such as her acclaimed performance in A Star Is Born, have significantly contributed to her wealth. In her 2024 appearance in Joker 2, Lady Gaga earned a $12 million salary.

Is Lady Gaga married?

For now, Lady Gaga is only married to her work. However, the “Disease” singer is well on her way to becoming Mrs. Michael Polansky. Gaga started dating the Harvard Business graduate and philanthropist in 2019 after her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, introduced them. After several years of dating, Michael proposed to her in April 2024.

“He said to me, ‘If I ever proposed to you, how do I do that?’” Gaga shared with E! News in March 2025. “And I said, ‘Just get a blade of grass from the backyard and wrap it around my finger.’ And he did. He did that when he proposed.”