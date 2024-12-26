Britney Spears Spends Christmas with Her Sons, Sharing a Video With Her Oldest "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!!" By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 26 2024, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @britneyspears

When it comes to famous celebrities from the 1990s, few inspire as much fascination, fan devotion, and obsession as Britney Spears. The pop queen once ruled the music charts before having a mental breakdown and being placed under a long and restrictive 13-year conservatorship. But Britney has been free of the conservatorship now for three years, and in that time she has continued to fascinate and occasionally worry her fans.

Her erratic behavior online and in her personal life has led to a rift with her sons, who are now both adults. The boys opted to distance themselves from their mother and to heal from the chaos that their childhood became, with the encouragement of their father and Britney's ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Now that they're adults, they have reunited with their mom, ending a two-year cold shoulder. An Instagram video shows how Britney Spears spends this year's holiday season with her sons, expressing her surprise and delight.

Britney Spears spends Christmas with her sons for the first time in two years.

Britney's sons, 19-year-old Sean Preston and 18-year-old Jayden James, have had a complicated relationship with their mom for a long time. Throughout the years, they have talked about creating distance for their own well-being but never wrote the possibility of a reunion off for the future. And finally, for Britney, that reunion has come.

In an Instagram post shared on Christmas, Britney wrote, "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in two years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

In a series of short videos stitched together for the post, Britney posed with Jayden, speaking in a playful high-pitched accent, even kissing him on the cheek. It was clear from her body language that she was overjoyed, and Jayden seemed to be enjoying himself as he said, "Merry Christmas."

Her Instagram was briefly deactivated and then reactivated before Christmas, all because she danced.

It was a moment that was a long time coming for Britney, but it may have been overshadowed by some drama in the lead-up to Christmas. Britney's account was deactivated and then re-activated ahead of Christmas all because of a since-deleted video she posted showing herself dancing.

Once she reactivated her account, Britney explained in a new post, "I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things ... if they only knew how severe my sadness is. It is a f--king miracle from God that I played and danced, period."

She added, "I took all my work down then of course I looked through my phone and was like D--n, there’s so much I haven’t even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me. I’m so d--n sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don’t like the way I move, f--k off and don’t watch it !!!"

And in another follow-up post, Britney explained, "So many people had something to say about me EXPRESSING MYSELF through art !!! I think a lot of you fail to forget I still have nerve damage on the right side of my whole body due to a horrible experience I had where I was placed somewhere against my will and had to literally sit in a chair 10 hours a day, 7 days a week for 4 months !!!" She added, "It was horrible what they did and hurt my body !!! I took most of my work down due to making sure I was PLEASANT !!!"

