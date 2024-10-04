Home > Entertainment > Music > Britney Spears Britney Spears and Former Business Manager Lou Taylor Had a Toxic Relationship Britney allegedly blames Lou for many of her issues. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 4 2024, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: mega

When it comes to the trials and tribulations of Britney Spears's life, there are many names that often come up, from her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, to her parents, to her sister, Jamie Lynn. But one name that has begun to surface more often in conversations about Britney's difficult time in the spotlight is Lou Taylor.

Though she may have been able to fly under the radar for years, business manager Lou Taylor's involvement with Britney's tragic life is starting to become more public now that she's become implicated in the recent series of Diddy scandals. Now, fans want to know more about her relationship with Britney — and why the pop star allegedly blames Lou for many of her problems. Here's what we know.

Who is Lou Taylor to Britney Spears?

If you're not familiar with Lou Taylor and her role in Britney's tragic story, you're not alone. As mentioned, the business manager has been able to keep a low profile regarding her involvement — pretty much until now. Lou Taylor is the founder and CEO of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, which you may know as Britney's former management company (and Justin Bieber's, though he fired them earlier this year).

And Lou's relationship with Britney goes even deeper than that. Lou has been accused of being involved in and advocating for the onset of Britney's conservatorship. In fact, in a memoir by Britney's mother, it is implied that Lou and Britney's father, Jamie, had a conversation about the conservatorship before he officially sought it, and he also allegedly received a large loan from Tri Star just days before going to court to file for the order.

Further accusations came from Jamie's attorney, who testified in court that Lou was indeed a major part of the "initial exploration of the conservatorship." However, Lou has denied this, publicly stating that "it was not [Tri Star’s] place” to advocate for the guardianship.

Before she managed Britney, Lou was actually the business manager of Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn, per Page Six. And though Lou and the Spears parents disagreed on how to handle the situation of Jamie Lynn becoming pregnant at 16, they soon enlisted the seasoned businesswoman to manage Britney, as well.

In the early days, she was seen as somewhat of a public spokesperson for the Spears family as a manager to both famous sisters and their estates.

Lou Taylor’s company, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group has a low rating of 1.4 and is known for being a toxic workplace. #InvestigateLouTaylor pic.twitter.com/oOKm8oX4py — 𝒦𝒾𝓇𝒶𝓃 🥀♊️ (@kirankbeautyx) July 2, 2021

Though she escaped scrutiny from the general public for years, those deeply in the know about Britney's struggles have long called for Lou to be brought to justice for her alleged involvement in Britney's conservatorship and subsequent abuse — and, according to CNN's "TOXIC: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom" special, even Britney herself has stated that she blames her former business manager for much of her hardship.