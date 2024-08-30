Home > Entertainment > Music > Britney Spears Britney Spears's Racy Deleted Instagram Photo Has Some People Worried About Her Britney Spears's fans are not too keen on her deleted Instagram photo. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 30 2024, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Since first learning about the terms of her conservatorship, fans have frequently checked in on Britney Spears to express concern about her. Britney is no longer under the terms of that conservatorship, which limited her access to her own money and her ability to live her life freely.

Sometimes, though, fans get concerned about things that have little to do with that conservatorship. Now, some are concerned about a deleted, NSFW Instagram photo in which Britney showed off her cleavage. Here's what we know about the photo, and why some people are worried about it.

Britney Spears posts and deletes an NSFW Instagram photo.

The photo in question was simply a picture of Britney's cleavage in a bra alongside the caption "LUCKY MY MOTHERF--KING A--." It's unclear what the caption was in reference to, or what may have motivated Britney to post the photo. The photo was deleted not long after it was posted, leading some to wonder why it was posted in the first place, and whether Britney might have regretted her decision to post it.

Among those who have commented on the post on platforms like Twitter, opinion is split between those who are concerned about Britney's mental health and those who appreciate her willingness to use her platform to do whatever she wants. "Is she okay?" one person wrote on Twitter, while others saw the post as slightly more lighthearted and wrote "Yah no i love this girl."

Fans have long been overly attentive to Britney.

Many fans have long been highly sensitive to Britney's mental health because they are aware of the ways in which she was abused and mistreated by those around her. And, while those concerns are undoubtedly valid, some fans also have a habit of reading too much into incidents involving Britney that might not be as big of a deal as some make them out to be.

I’m still really worried about Britney Spears. This shit legitimately haunts me — LaniLovesYou (@Lani_loveeeee) July 1, 2024

I’m not convinced Britney Spears is okay. — ❤ Jessika Lauren' ❤ (@only1_jb) August 25, 2024

Britney Spears’s Instagram may be the best account on the app. You never know what pictures to expect. Will it be her dancing with knives? Will she call out Jamie Lynn? Will she take a picture of her gardener? Will she take a selfie of her toe and left boob? You never know. — BrownBoyFilms (@BrownBoyFilms) August 20, 2024

Is it totally normal behavior to post photos of your cleavage on the internet if you used to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world? Probably not, but Britney's Instagram presence has always been a little strange and erratic, and getting worked up over every single post doesn't actually do her any good.

Britney has defended her decision to post whatever she wants on social media and has encouraged fans who don't like it to unfollow her. "As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me," she wrote. "People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is... Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a f--king book."