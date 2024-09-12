Home > Entertainment > Music > Britney Spears Britney Spears Still Has to Pay Kevin Federline Child Support After Jayden's 18th Birthday Britney has paid Kevin child support for their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, since 2008. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 12 2024, 6:39 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Whether you're a Britney Spears fan or a casual viewer of the singer's personal life, you'll know she has yet to have a say in how she lives her life. However, since the conservatorship her parents placed her on in 2008 ended in 2021, Britney has enjoyed the freedom to make her own choices, whether that includes dancing in her underwear or sharing her opinions about what's going on in the entertainment world.

As Britney celebrates her new freedom, fans want her to stop paying child support to ex-husband Kevin Federline for their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline. Despite Jayden turning 18 in September 2024, the financial obligation continues.

Kevin Federline will continue receiving child support payments from Britney Spears until November 2024.

While multiple social media accounts have been counting down the days until Jayden's 18th birthday, a.k.a. the day Britney could finally stop paying her ex thousands in monthly child support payments, reports say not so fast. On Sept. 12, 2024, the day of Jayden's birthday, a source told TMZ Britney still owes Kevin child support despite their son being a legal adult. The outlet stated that the exes' child support agreement states that Britney must make monthly payments until Jayden's 18th birthday or when their son graduates high school.

Jayden's graduation will reportedly happen in November 2024, meaning she will make payments in October and November. Once Britney makes the payment in November, she will officially be free from Kevin. Currently, she pays her ex, with whom she was married from 2004 until 2007, $20,000 a month per child in child support. The amount changed from their original child support order from 2008 when Britney was ordered to pay him $20,000 for both boys. In 2018, Kevin requested the change due to his financial woes.

"I am no longer able to perform as a dancer due to my age, and I have not been as successful in putting out new music as I was in 2008," he explained in court documents shared with The Daily Mail. "I am simply less of a “name” and less in demand than I was in 2008, which has negatively affected my income."

Britney Spears reportedly worries her son's will give Kevin Federline her money once the child support payments end.

Britney and Kevin repeatedly went to court over their child support payment battle. In September 2023, he considered taking his ex to court again to increase her $40,000 payments. Kevin argued that the agreed amount of $20,000 per child was contingent upon splitting custody of the kids 50/50, but that changed when Sean and Jayden moved to Hawaii with Kevin and his wife, Victoria Prince. Instead of paying her ex more money, TMZ reported Britney and her team chose to cut the payments in half, unbeknownst to him.

Although she still has to pay the $40,000 until Jayden's high school graduation, the pop star reportedly looks forward to providing for her kids without giving Kevin a cut. However, another source told The Daily Mail she fears her sons will share some of the money she gifts them with their dad.

"In terms of her boys, Sean and Jayden, they know that she would do the world for them, but she will be very careful to make sure any money she gives to them will not be handed over to their dad," the source said. "Britney is doing extremely well right now,’ the source said. ‘She has plenty of money to live how she wants for the remainder of her life."