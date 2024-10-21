Home > Entertainment > Music > Britney Spears Oops, She Did It Again — Britney Spears Got Married, This Time to Herself "It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done!!!" By Jennifer Farrington Updated Oct. 21 2024, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@britneyspears

Fans have witnessed Britney Spears go through a whirlwind of ups and downs in her life, from her conservatorship to her marriage to Sam Asghari, which ended in divorce in 2023 and was finalized in 2024. While fans are hopeful for her comeback, or at the very least, that she'll find the happiness she deserves (beyond the fancy house and lacy dresses), it seems Britney is still on a path of self-discovery. And now, she’s taken it to a whole new level by marrying herself.

On Oct. 20, 2024, Britney shared a clip of herself wearing an off-white silk dress and veil, captioned, “The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done!!!” The video was set to Sting's "Fields of Gold." If you're a concerned Britney fan like most of us, you're probably asking yourself why the pop icon did this. Let's unpack!

Britney Spears confessed she married herself in her usual style Instagram clip.

Britney’s Oct. 20 confession about marrying herself isn’t the first time the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer has mentioned this step in her self-realization journey. In an Oct. 11 post, she shared, "A month after I got married on this day, I married myself !!! Things that make you go HMMMMMM."

It seems Britney made this deep connection with herself a little while ago and was simply giving fans a refresher on what’s been her focus as the month comes to a close.

Source: Instagram/@britneyspears Britney's Oct. 11 post first announcing she married herself

While it might sound strange for someone to "marry themselves," the practice, officially called sologamy, is more about representing self-love and developing a deeper relationship with oneself. And maybe that’s exactly what Britney needs right now as she navigates this chapter of her life, post-conservatorship and without a partner by her side. Of course, the move has sparked some concern among fans, given Britney's questionable behavior in recent years.

While Britney's living room dance videos still leave some fans uneasy about her well-being, a Sept. 14 post echoed a similar message about what her focus is right now — herself. In the post, she shared a topless photo, covering the private parts with her hands, and wrote, "Reposting pics, but they look identical to the last video posted !!! Images of me last year that make sense and look similar to this year!!! I think it’s good for self-identity, self-awareness and self-esteem."

She also reflected on her experiences over the past year, sharing, "I can’t tell you how many people I’ve split from this past year because of mind games." Britney noted that, as the "sweet native girl" she is, she’s learned how "people can really damage your confidence if you’re too open like me." She ended the post by saying she’s "coming full circle."