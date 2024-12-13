Britney Spears's Brother, Bryan Spears's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Drugging the Singer The pop star's brother has been criticized by fans over his role in her conservatorship. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 13 2024, 6:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you ever find yourself asking why Britney Spears does literally whatever she wants on the internet, you ought not. Throughout her 30-plus career in the entertainment industry, Britney has seen it all and only gave fans half of her drama through her memoir The Woman In Me, and a biopic of the same name.

While the "Toxic" songstress has given the world far too much of herself, she's not the only Spears who has found herself in public drama. Her issues within her family have been brought to light, mainly regarding her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, and her beef with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Now, Britney's brother, Bryan Spears, is being accused by his ex-girlfriend of using his famous name to allegedly abuse his sister for his own financial gain.

Who is Bryan Spears's girlfriend?

On Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, Bryan's former girlfriend, model Amber Lynn Conklin, shared multiple messages on her Instagram Stories account. The rant, which was shared on Reddit, reportedly started after he accused Amber of cheating on him. She claimed in her Stories that he was trying to control her like he was allegedly doing to his sister, Britney. Amber also insinuated that he was using drugs to abuse Britney and her money.

"Keep drugging up your sister and living off of her money then complaining to everyone that she's hallucinating and talking to walls," she wrote. "You are going to kill your sister like my brother died."

What does Britney Spears's brother, Bryan Spears do?

Britney's older brother is a film and television producer. He moved to New York at age 22 to follow his dreams. According to his IMDb, his producer credits include his and Britney's little sister's show, Zoey 101. He also directed Jamie's video for her 2016 song, "Sleepover." However, in recent news, Bryan has been scrutinized for his role in Britney's conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

Reports shared with The Express Tribune indicate that Bryan and their parents benefited financially from Britney's estate during the conservatorship period. Still, since she's been freed from the conservatorship, she hasn't stopped communicating with her brother. On Dec. 12, she shared a clip of her reuniting with Bryan during a trip to Mexico. Britney shared the photo with her fans and seemed pleased to see him.

"It's my sexy brother,' she said while introducing Bryan to her fans. "I love my brother so much. He flew all the way over here. He's so nice and handsome."

Amber must've saw the Britney's video and discussed the reunion with more shade towards Bryan. As she further accused him of allegedly using money Britney gave him to pay for sex workers in addition to the crystal meth she claims he bought from Mexico. She also said she "dodged a bullet" and said she had video and photographic evidence of Bryan's abuse.

"If I post the true videos and pictures of this insane lunatic... I promise you will not think he is sexy LMAO."