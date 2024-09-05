Home > Entertainment > Music > Lady Gaga What Is Michael Polansky's Net Worth? Lady Gaga's Fiancé Has Done VERY Well for Himself Michael and Gaga got engaged in April 2024. By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 5 2024, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In summer 2024, when Lady Gaga was a spectator at the Paris Olympic Games, she was caught on camera referring to her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky as her "fiancé." Months later, Gaga would confirm that they'd gotten engaged in April.

But what is there to know about Michael? He's got an incredibly successful career as a tech investor, and according to reports, he's got a massive net worth to show for it. Read on for more details.

What is Michael Polansky's net worth?

According to his LinkedIn page, Michael graduated from Harvard University in 2006 with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science. In 2009, he was named CEO of the Parker Group, which oversees entrepreneur (and Napster co-founder) Sean Parker's businesses. He stayed on as CEO until 2023.

In 2015, Michael helped Sean launch the philanthropic vehicle known as the Parker Foundation, and in 2016, Michael co-founded the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, where he still remains a board member. The active research institute's mission is to "accelerate the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases," per its website.

In 2021, Michael went on to found a venture capitalist firm called Hawktail, where he is still a managing partner. He then co-founded Outer Biosciences in 2022. The company takes a "science-based approach to identifying effective and safe compounds at an unprecedented scale for use in health, skincare and cosmetic products," per its website. Michael remains CEO there today.

And if that was enough, as of August 2024, Michael is also a board member of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, which fans likely known as the singer's cosmetics brand. The brand, which Gaga launched in 2019, touts itself as vegan and cruelty-free. According to various online reports, Michael's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $600 million.

Lady Gaga began dating Michael Polansky in 2019.

Gaga told Vogue for its October 2024 cover issue that she actually met Michael through her mom, with whom the singer set up the Born This Way Foundation in 2012. Gaga's mom met Michael via "philanthropic overlap," per the mag. "My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me?" Gaga said.

