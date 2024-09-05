Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music > Lady Gaga

What Is Michael Polansky's Net Worth? Lady Gaga's Fiancé Has Done VERY Well for Himself

Michael and Gaga got engaged in April 2024.

By

Published Sept. 5 2024, 2:14 p.m. ET

Michael Polansky (l) and Lady Gaga (r) attend the red carpet of the movie ''Joker Folie a Deux'' at 81st Venice Film Festival in Venice Lido. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Source: Mega

In summer 2024, when Lady Gaga was a spectator at the Paris Olympic Games, she was caught on camera referring to her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky as her "fiancé." Months later, Gaga would confirm that they'd gotten engaged in April.

Article continues below advertisement

But what is there to know about Michael? He's got an incredibly successful career as a tech investor, and according to reports, he's got a massive net worth to show for it. Read on for more details.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky holding hands walking down steps in black-and-white photo posted to Gag's Instagram, Joker Folie a Deux premiere
Source: Instagram/@ladygaga
Article continues below advertisement

What is Michael Polansky's net worth?

According to his LinkedIn page, Michael graduated from Harvard University in 2006 with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science. In 2009, he was named CEO of the Parker Group, which oversees entrepreneur (and Napster co-founder) Sean Parker's businesses. He stayed on as CEO until 2023.

In 2015, Michael helped Sean launch the philanthropic vehicle known as the Parker Foundation, and in 2016, Michael co-founded the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, where he still remains a board member. The active research institute's mission is to "accelerate the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases," per its website.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, Michael went on to found a venture capitalist firm called Hawktail, where he is still a managing partner. He then co-founded Outer Biosciences in 2022. The company takes a "science-based approach to identifying effective and safe compounds at an unprecedented scale for use in health, skincare and cosmetic products," per its website. Michael remains CEO there today.

Article continues below advertisement

And if that was enough, as of August 2024, Michael is also a board member of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, which fans likely known as the singer's cosmetics brand. The brand, which Gaga launched in 2019, touts itself as vegan and cruelty-free.

According to various online reports, Michael's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $600 million.

Michael Polansky

Entrepreneur, Philanthropist

Net worth: $600 million

Michael Polansky is a tech investor who is well known for his relationship with Lady Gaga.

Birthplace: Minnesota

Mother: Ellen Woods

Father: Steven Polansky

Education: Harvard University

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga began dating Michael Polansky in 2019.

Gaga told Vogue for its October 2024 cover issue that she actually met Michael through her mom, with whom the singer set up the Born This Way Foundation in 2012. Gaga's mom met Michael via "philanthropic overlap," per the mag.

"My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me?" Gaga said.

Gaga then met Michael in person for the first time at Sean Parker's 40th birthday party, explaining to the mag:

"I got invited and I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there,’ and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours. We had the most amazing conversation."

Fast-forward to April 2024, and the pair got engaged after spending the day rock-climbing together. Congrats to the lovely couple!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Lady Gaga Is Still Going Strong With Michael Polansky — They Quietly Got Engaged!

Lady Gaga Incorporates a Lot of French in Her Songs — Does She Speak the Language?

Lady Gaga Still Has Faith in God, but She Isn't Into Organized Religion

Latest Lady Gaga News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.