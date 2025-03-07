Fans Think Taylor Swift Is on Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Album After Hearing a ‘1989’-Like Tune Lady Gaga's song, "How Bad Do U Want Me," has Taylor Swift written all over it, fans say. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 7 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer Lady Gaga is known to surprise her fans with her musical tastes. Gaga rose to fame serving us with eclectic looks and sounds, earning her the nickname, Mother Monster. However, over the years, she's shocked us with her range, dabbling into jazz, country, and a little bit of everything else in between.

Like most musical artists, Gaga has discussed being inspired by other musicians, naming Madonna and David Bowie as the ones she's admired throughout her career. However, upon the release of her sixth album, Mayhem, many of the "Lovegame" singer's fans have wondered if Taylor Swift is someone Gaga admires enough to include her in one of the album's tracks. So, is Taylor Swift on Lady Gaga's Mayhem album? Let's find out.

Is Taylor Swift on Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem?'

Not officially! Amid the release of Gaga's Mayhem album, music lovers quickly began dissecting the project. One song that stood out was the album's ninth track, "How Bad Do U Want Me." The song pays homage to the '80s synth-pop era and, to fans, was reminiscent of Taylor's sound, convincing many that Gaga secretly selected the "Fortnight" singer to be part of the project.

"My theory is that Taylor secretly wrote 'How Bad Do You Want Me' for Gaga," one X (formerly Twitter) user stated. "The production? the vocal style? The lyrics?? It's screaming 2014-2019 Taylor so bad.” Other social media listeners were convinced that Taylor was secretly singing background vocals on the track, as the chorus was also Taylor-coded. Alas, Taylor hasn't confirmed she was involved with Lady Gaga's album nor mentioned its release.

Another theory fans have suggested is that, while Gaga may not have tapped Taylor to be on "How Bad Do You Want Me," she was inspired by Taylor's cadence and sounds while creating Mayhem. While some Gaga fans are also part of the Swifties, several users expressed their disappointment in the two worlds colliding.

"'How Bad Do U Want Me" sounds like it is from a 1989 album," one social media user said. "I did purchase 1989. I feel like it's Taylor Swift inside Lady Gaga's body. No hate. I love both of them."

Are Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift friends?

Lady Gaga possibly being inspired by Taylor, isn't too extreme to believe. The op sensations found fame in the music industry around the same time, with Gaga's debut album, The Fame, released in 2008, and her musical peer released her self-titled first album in 2006. And while they've never been considered friends or significant parts of one another's inner circles, Gaga and Taylor have often spoken fondly of one another in public, including when Taylor jumped to Gaga's defense on social media.

After Gaga sparked rumors that she's pregnant after several videos of her encouraging people to vote surfaced on TikTok and Instagram, Taylor commented under one of her videos asking fans why they're so concerned if she's pregnant or not. "Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body?" she wrote underneath Gaga's video, captured by Comments by Celebs. "Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation nor any woman.”

