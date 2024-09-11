Home > Entertainment > Music > Lady Gaga When Did Lady Gaga Get Her License? It Was Years After She Won Her First Grammy Apparently her whole family came to the DMV, and her dad cried! By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 11 2024, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer and actor Lady Gaga — real name Stephanie Germanotta — has accomplished many things so far in her 38 years. She won her first Grammy in 2009 when she was in her early twenties. Lady Gaga has since won no fewer than 13 Grammys and received 36 nominations.

And while the "Shallow" crooner has achieved milestones most of us will only dream about, there is one that she took her sweet time to add to the list: getting her driver's license. So when did Lady Gaga get her license? Let's just say she was far from being a teenager.

So, when did Lady Gaga get her license? Well, she was 30 years old.

Lady Gaga grew up in Manhattan in New York, where the legal age to apply for a permit is 16. But the star had other things on her mind at that age, clearly.

Around the time many of us dream about being alone by the wheel of a car, Lady Gaga was being accepted early to the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

From there, she went on to work at Interscope Records as a songwriter. By 2008, she was a household name following the release of her first album, "The Fame," after Akon discovered and signed her.

In July 2016, the star finally got around to getting a driver's license and posted an Instagram photo of herself with a friend. "And yes I FINALLY got my license after years of driving with an adult present and a learner's permit," Lady Gaga joked, adding, "I'm free."

It was not lost on Lady Gaga that she was on the older side to get a license — but she got pulled over right away!

After passing her driving test, the Oscar winner shared a photo of herself bowing down on the ground to thank the Lord above that she got to this point in her life.

Meanwhile, it didn't take long for the fashion maven to get pulled over by law enforcement upon earning her license. Indeed, she admitted to getting pulled over in her red Ford F-150 SVT Lightning pickup truck just two weeks after getting the coveted card. "Ya I got pulled over. Big deal! I just haven't received plates yet for my new pickup!" Lady Gaga posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 17, 2016.

It seems the star got her act together, however, and mastered driving enough to safely chauffeur James Corden around for his Carpool Karaoke skit on The Late Late Show.

It was only a few months earlier that she'd gotten her license, with the star admitting, "It was so embarrassing." Apparently her whole family came to the DMV, and her dad cried! "I was like dad, I'm 30," she told James.