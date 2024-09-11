Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Taylor Swift Calls Herself a 'Childless Cat Lady,' but How Many Cats Does She Have? Taylor Swift has long loved cats, and currently has three. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 11 2024, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylorswift

Just moments after the end of the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the Harris campaign got another bump thanks to an endorsement from Taylor Swift. As one of the most popular musical artists in the world, Taylor's endorsement carries more weight than most.

In her endorsement, she signed off as a "childless cat lady," a reference to J.D. Vance's suggestion that "childless cat ladies" run the Democratic Party. Taylor also posed with one of her cats for the photo that accompanied the post. Following this combination, many naturally wanted to know how many cats Taylor has.

How many cats does Taylor Swift have?

Taylor's love for her feline friends has never been a secret. The singer has been open about her love of her cats, and the singer currently has three, all named after fictional characters. There's Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Taylor's fans are incredibly fond of her cats, and of Taylor's own passion for them, and so they are among the most common topics she shares on Instagram.

In 2019, she told Time that she had signed onto the movie Cats in part because of her own passion for the animals. “I have cats. I’m obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this,” she said. “They’re very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life.”

Taylor has been on tour for the better part of two years, now, but she often brings her cats with her unless the country she's entering won't allow them. Each cat has their own story and personality, and Taylor did not get them all at the same time. Here's what we know about each of her cats and the role they have played in her life.

Taylor first got Meredith Grey (who is named after the lead character on Grey's Anatomy) in 2011. She is a Scottish Fold, which is a breed known for its down-folded ears. Meredith is now 13, and after she started appearing less frequently on Taylor's Instagram feed, she had to assure her followers that Meredith was still OK.

Three years after Taylor got Meredith, she adopted Olivia Benson, who is named after the lead character on Law & Order: SVU. Olivia is also a Scottish Fold, and Taylor once posted a photo of Mariska Hargitay, the actress behind Olivia, holding her namesake cat. The story got even cuter after Mariska returned the favor, naming one of her cats Karma after the Taylor Swift song.