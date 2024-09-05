Home > Entertainment > Music > Lady Gaga From Lüc Carl to Michael Polansky: Lady Gaga’s Love Life Through the Years Lady Gaga has found her forever romance, but fans are curious about the guys from her past. By D.M. Published Sept. 5 2024, 6:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to modern pop stars, Lady Gaga is one of the greatest. The “Born This Way” singer has had an insanely successful career, which includes a slate of No. 1 songs and a plethora of Grammy nominations. However, Gaga’s fans – or “Little Monsters” as she calls them – have also become increasingly interested in her personal life. The entertainer has a storied dating history, but she recently found her prince charming.

In July 2024, Gaga revealed that she was engaged to Michael Polansky — although her admission appeared accidental. While attending an Olympic sporting event, Gaga introduced Michael to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as her “fiancé.” The news shocked fans, who had been kept in the dark about her relationship with the entrepreneur. This is far from Gaga’s first public romance, as the singer has been linked to several men since she came into the spotlight. Here’s a look at her eventful dating history.

Lüc Carl

Source: X/@LucCarl Lüc Carl is pictured right

One of Lady Gaga’s earliest public relationships was with nightclub manager and musician Lüc Carl. The two had an on-again, off-again romance that began before Gaga's rise to fame, in 2005. Their relationship reportedly spanned several years, with Gaga crediting Lüc for being her muse during the creation of her debut album, The Fame. Despite their deep connection, the couple ultimately went their separate ways in 2011.

Taylor Kinney

Source: Instagram/@taylorkinney111

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney had a very serious long-term relationship. Taylor, whom she met in 2011 while filming the music video for her song "You and I," is a model and actor. The two hit it off on the set, and their romantic relationship began shortly after. In 2015, Taylor proposed with a heart-shaped diamond ring on Valentine’s Day, but the couple never made it down the aisle. Gaga and Taylor split in 2016.

Christian Carino

After her breakup with Taylor, Gaga found love with talent agent Christian Carino. Their relationship became public in early 2017, and it progressed quickly. Gaga confirmed their engagement in October 2018 – just a year after their romance began. However, in February 2019, the couple called off their engagement, as insider suggested that their relationship had simply fizzled out. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told People. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Michael Polansky

Source: Mega

In either late 2019 or early 2020, Lady Gaga began a relationship with tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in February 2020, with Gaga posting a photo of the two enjoying time together on a yacht. Michael is the CEO of the Parker Group, a company that manages philanthropist Sean Parker’s business and charitable interests. Unlike some of her past relationships, this one seems to be more private, with Gaga opting to keep their romance away from the media spotlight.