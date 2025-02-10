Taylor Swift and Stylist Ashley Avignone Met Through a Mutual Famous Friend Ashley Avignone has been one of Taylor Swift's closest friends for more than a decade. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 10 2025, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashavignone

As is usually the case when Taylor Swift is at a football game, she had a few friends in attendance with her. The mega pop star was there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and many noticed that stylist and designer Ashley Avignone was a part of her posse.

If you aren't familiar with Ashley, or with her friendship with Taylor, we've got you covered. Here's what we know about how the two of them met and eventually became close enough to attend a Super Bowl together.

Explaining the friendship between Taylor Swift and Ashley Avignone.

Taylor and Ashley have been friends for years, and the two actually attended the 2024 Super Bowl together as well. According to People, they became close after being introduced through mutual friend Emma Stone, with whom Ashley has professionally collaborated in the past. The two of them have apparently been close for years and even attended the premiere of Easy A together as a trio all the way back in 2010.

Ashley has had a passion for fashion for years, but it seems like her relationship with Taylor is far more personal than professional. Back in 2012, Taylor even left a secret message for Ashley and three of her other friends in the "Red" album. “Ashley, Dianna, Claire, Selena,” the message read, referring to Ashley, Dianna Agron, Claire Winter, and Selena Gomez, all of whom appeared alongside Taylor in the music video for "22."

Ashley has been a part of Taylor's inner circle ever since the two became close, and she has been spotted at numerous events alongside the singer over the years, often along with folks like Selena or the Haim sisters. On top of that, Ashley was a regular part of Taylor's entourage for her appearance at various football games over the course of the 2023 and 2024 seasons, although she didn't show up every time.

Their friendship has occasionally shown up online.

Although the two certainly aren't shy about appearing together in public, they also occasionally post about one another online. "30 years of life for you, 11 years of friendship for us. Thanks for being the bestest friend, listener, dance party-starter, storyteller, haircut enthusiast, with the biggest, warmest, and most generous heart. Happy Birthday Tay!! Love you to pieces," Ashley wrote.

More recently, Ashley posted a photo of herself with Taylor to celebrate her birthday, so it's clear that the two see a lot of each other even to this day. She might not be quite as famous as Selena, but Ashley has been one of Taylor's best friends for years.