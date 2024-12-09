Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Fans Hoped for a "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" Announcement on the Last Night of the Eras Tour "Wake me up when the 'Reputation (TV)' album has been announced," one fan said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 9 2024, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: mega; x/@hotmessjunk

Over the past several years, Taylor Swift has been releasing re-recordings of her studio albums to regain ownership of her music after her former management company sold all of her masters to producer Scooter Braun (cue the Swiftie boos). A large portion of her fanbase refuses to listen to the old recordings, instead opting to financially and emotionally support Taylor by exclusively listening to "Taylor's Versions."

Article continues below advertisement

So far, she's given fans "Fearless," "Red," "Speak Now," and "1989" — leaving only "Debut" and "Reputation" left to go. Fans have been expecting the latter album for a while now, reading into every decision Taylor makes as a hint or an Easter egg, and many assumed that the final night of her record-breaking, culture-shifting Eras Tour would be the perfect time for an announcement. Well, the curtains have closed. What's the status of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" now?

Source: Big Machine Records

Article continues below advertisement

Did Taylor finally announce "Reputation (Taylor's Version)"?

There were dozens of elaborate predictions about how the announcement would be made. Would she do it after performing "Look What You Made Me Do"? Would she wait until the encore to come back out in her golden snake outfit? Would there be a high-production teaser video played on the big screen?

Fans waited on the edges of their seats — or their couches, for those watching on TikTok livestreams from home — for a sign, a deviation in the normal cadence of the show, anything. But the final show came and went ... and there was no mention of "Reputation (TV)" at all.

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" seemed to be the furthest thing from Taylor's mind as she emotionally performed her last Eras Tour date in Vancouver. And it was a great show, of course. We wouldn't expect anything less from her! But those hoping for a big announcement were sorely disappointed.

we made it to the end of the eras tour without a reputation tv announcement pic.twitter.com/LOtkGf9qx5 — em 🤍 (@cagedmecrazy) December 9, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

On social media, fans have been sharing their devastation that Taylor's final unreleased album has continued to go unannounced: "So many things have happened, and yet Taylor still hasn't released 'Reputation (TV)'," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a sobbing emoji.

"What do you mean Taylor Swift just left the stage without giving me 'Reputation (TV)'?" another distraught fan said. Now that the Eras Tour is over, many are setting their sights on Taylor's birthday — Dec. 13 — for a possible announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

And even though there's disappointment, some are choosing to look on the bright side of things post-Eras: "That will be the last time a 'Reputation' song is performed that’s not 'Reputation (TV)'."

the way reputation tv is 100000% coming next year cuz it's gonna be the year of the snake..... there will never be peace. i predict an announcement at the new years. mark my words. pic.twitter.com/tulH7pbjeo — ance 🖤 (@discoheaven666) December 8, 2024