Taylor Swift Did Taylor Swift Cancel Her Red State Concerts? The Truth The superstar was about to embark upon several concert dates in states that were very likely going to go red for Donald Trump. By Melissa Willets Published Nov. 11 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET

Ultimately, despite predictions to the contrary, it seems that Tay Tay's support for the vice president didn't help her chances. But did the true blue "Midnights" singer also cancel her Eras Tour dates in red states that were likely to support the Republican? Here's the truth.



So, did Taylor Swift cancel Eras Tour red state concerts?

Taylor ultimately announced, to no one's surprise, that she would be throwing her support behind Kamala Harris in September 2024. She previously supported Joe Biden for president in the 2020 election. This time, having shared via social media that she planned to cast her vote for Harris, the superstar was about to embark upon several concert dates in states that were very likely going to go red for Donald Trump.

For instance, in October 2024, Taylor performed in Miami, Fla., as well as in New Orleans, La., and in early November, just days before the hotly-anticipated election took place, the singer wowed sold-out crowds in Indianapolis, Ind.

Indeed, on election day, Trump won in all three of the aforementioned states. So the short answer to whether concerts in red states as part of her bid to support Harris is a resounding "no."

A rumor got started that Taylor Swift couldn't sell Eras Tour concert tickets in red states.

Per Reuters, around the time that the Chiefs mega fan endorsed Harris, a false rumor spread online that some Swifties were so incensed about her choice to get political, that she couldn't fill stadium seats in red states. This is very not true.

Another rumor that fed the mill included that Taylor denounced red states, saying she could not in good conscience perform there. Again, this is not true, as evidenced by the fact that she did perform in red states following her endorsement of Harris — and to huge crowds of still-devoted fans.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will end in Canada.

Bad news Taylor fans: Her United States Eras Tour dates have ended. However, if you have not yet gotten a chance to take part in the biggest concert of the century, you can head north to Canada, where the star will be performing multiple shows across the country.

In November and December, Taylor will perform in Toronto and Vancouver. Her final Eras Tour concert date is on Dec. 8 in the Western Canadian city at BC Place, per her official website.