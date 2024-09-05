Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Don't Seem to Be Married or Broken up Yet Taylor and Travis don't seem to be moving forward or backward at the moment. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 5 2024, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

The heat of the attention around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has subsided somewhat since the end of the last NFL season. Now that the next season is ramping up, though, fans are once again speculating about the state of their romance.

Article continues below advertisement

One recent piece of gossip suggested that a contract had leaked from Travis's PR team planning for the fallout from a breakup with Taylor. Travis has denied that that contract is real, and if the two mega-celebrities have broken up, they haven't announced it yet. Some, on the other end, are wondering whether the two are actually married.

Source: The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married?

Taylor and Travis do not appear to be married, despite speculation that the two of them got hitched in secret. The two have been dating for more than a year now, but Taylor has been in long-term relationships before that didn't ultimately result in a marriage. There has long been speculation that the two are planning for an engagement, though, and that rumor mill has been going since almost the start of their relationship.

In August, Page Six reported that a source close to the couple said “the engagement is happening soon,” although Travis's rep denied that there were any plans in place. ESPN's Adam Schefter, meanwhile, hinted on the air that he might know something about whether Travis had purchased a ring. In the video, which went viral, Schefter asks his co-host how she knows that Travis didn't buy a ring. When he's asked whether he knows anything, he stays mum.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam on Taylor Swift engagment ring “How do you that know Travis Kelce didn’t buy an engagement ring?" 🤔 Adam Schefter asking the important questions 👀 Posted by ESPN on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Travis has also weighed in on the engagement.

Travis has been asked about whether he's thinking about proposing, including before the Chiefs last Super Bowl appearance. At that time, he said he was just focused on getting a Super Bowl ring. More recently, though, he dropped a hint after an interview with Victor Wembanyama on the New Heights podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kleve fighting their instincts pic.twitter.com/47UWo3q7ot — sarah (@reqnights) September 1, 2024 Source: Twitter/@reqnights

“You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f--king lab over there in France. Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f-king NBA player,” he said, before adding “can’t wait till I f--kin’ make one.” Travis's brother, Jason, immediately weighed in, telling him that he shouldn't encourage all the people who are likely to read into those kinds of comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Mahomes, Travis's teammate, has continued to discuss Taylor openly in the press, and even suggested that Taylor has drawn up some plays for the Chiefs. “I think that’s been special to me because she’s, like you said, the most famous person in the world—she could not be,” he told NBC Sports. “And she’s really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays.”