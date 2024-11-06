Home > News > Politics Has Kamala Harris Officially Conceded the 2024 Election Yet and Given a Speech? Donald Trump surpassed the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the election. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 6 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There are some things that are certain with elections. There is always one winner, they make a speech as soon as they typically can, voters get upset, and the losing candidate makes a concession speech after they concede the election. So, did Kamala Harris concede yet for the 2024 election and has she made a formal speech about losing the race?

Article continues below advertisement

In the early hours of Nov. 6, 2025, Donald Trump was declared the winner of the election even before all of the votes came in from each state. This is because, at that time, he already had 277 electoral votes. A candidate needs just 270 to win. With Harris having made out with 224, that left her shy of enough votes to be the next president.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Kamala Harris concede the 2024 election?

As of the morning on Nov. 6, Harris has not yet conceded. According to Newsweek, her campaign planned to wait until all votes were counted and the election was truly completed in order for Harris to make any kind of speech to the public. Whether that is going to be a concession speech isn't totally clear, though.

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet," Harris's campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told the outlet on Nov. 5. "We will continue, overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So you won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow."

Article continues below advertisement

DO NOT CONCEDE KAMALA.



DEMAND A RECOUNT.



SOMETHING’S NOT RIGHT. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) November 6, 2024

What is a concession speech?

Historically speaking, a losing candidate in a presidential election in the United States will publicly admit defeat to their opponent and officially declare the other candidate the winner in the presidential race with a concession speech. Typically, the candidate points out that the opponent won the election and might even applaud the opponent for their accomplishment.

Article continues below advertisement

There are also often words of strength mixed in there, with a call to action from supporters to continue to right for the values that the losing candidate had promised to uphold. The concession speech is a way to formally end the election, in a way, even if all of the votes aren't in at the time of the speech.

Kamala hasn’t conceded as of yet and there are growing calls for an investigation to a litany of election irregularities including direct interference through bomb threats by Russia. Supporters are urging a recount in affected swing states. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 6, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Does a presidential candidate have to concede?

A losing candidate does not have to make a concession speech at the end of an election. However, there has never been a case where a candidate refused to concede after an election. After the 2020 election, Trump failed to concede until two months later, in January 2021.