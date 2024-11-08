Home > News > Politics Susie Wiles's Net Worth Might Be Bolstered by Her Late Father — Here's What We Know "At the end of the day, the most important thing is telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 8 2024, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Showtime (video still)

In November 2024, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Susie Wiles would be his White House Chief of Staff. She had already been the de facto manager of what would become a successful run for re-election. Wiles is "widely credited within and outside Trump’s inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign, and was seen as the leading contender for the position," per NBC Chicago.

Wiles's entire career has involved politics in some way or another. It began back in 1980 when she was hired as an assistant for U.S. Rep. Jack Kemp. Since then, Wiles has worked on several campaigns until she found herself supporting Trump in Florida during his first presidential campaign in 2016. Her net worth undoubtedly reflects that of someone who has worked in politics for decades, however, Wiles also comes from a very fincancially comfortable family. Here's what we know.

Susie Wiles's net worth is a bit of a mystery.

Although Wiles's net worth has not been made public, we can make a few educated guesses based on what we know about her family. She is the daughter of former professional football player Pat Summerall, who spent nine seasons in the NFL. After he retired, Summerall had a robust broadcasting career with CBS Sports, where he did commentary for over 30 years.

When Summerall died in April 2013, Celebrity Net Worth reported his estate was valued at $10 million. Other than Wiles, Summerall had two other children and was also married at the time of his death. It stands to reason his estate was probably split four ways. In September 2018, Summerall's wife Cheri filed a concussion claim against the NFL on behalf of her late husband, per the Fort Worth Start-Telegram. It was later settled for an undisclosed amount.

What does the White House Chief of Staff do, and how much will Susie Wiles make?

In Chris Whipple's book The Gatekeepers, he lays out the importance of the White House Chief of Staff by explaining how it can define a presidency. "At the end of the day the most important thing is telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear," wrote Whipple. This person is essentially the last line of defense between the president and the rest of the White House, and possibly the world. It helps to have a steady hand, as Wiles reportedly does.

While we can't say for sure how much money Wiles will make, we certainly have an idea. According to the Wall Street Journal, during Trump's first presidency, he paid his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney an impressive $203,500. That's quite a leap from the first two individuals who held the job of White House Chief of Staff under Trump. Reince Priebus and John Kelly were both making $179,700.