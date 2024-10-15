Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book Promises a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Tour Life — Details A video accompanying the announcement says the book will have 500 tour photographs, including behind-the-scenes looks. By Anna Garrison Published Oct. 15 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: X/@taylorswift13

Article continues below advertisement

Now, in addition to being an actress and musician, Taylor is adding a new title to her roster: author! On Oct. 15, 2024, the "Fortnight" songstress announced that she created The Official Eras Tour Book to commemorate the Eras Tour before she begins its last leg on Oct. 18. Keep reading for what you need to know about this book — and when it will be available.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift announced 'The Official Eras Tour Book' in October 2024 to commemorate the Eras Tour.

On Oct. 15, 2024, Taylor Swift made a rare announcement on her X page (formerly known as Twitter) celebrating the arrival of two Target-exclusive items: "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on vinyl and CD and The Official Eras Tour Book. The book, per Taylor's announcement, will be, "filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night."

According to the announcement, both items will become available at Target on Nov. 29, 2024 — better known as shopping holiday Black Friday. While the initial announcement does not reveal the book's price, USA Today reports that this Eras Tour-themed coffee table book, which is 256 pages, will be priced at $39.99.