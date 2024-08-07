Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift There's No Word on if the Vienna Dates of the Eras Tour Will Be Rescheduled Vienna Eras Tour ticket holders can expect refunds within "10 business days." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 7 2024, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

More than 150,000 people were set to see Taylor Swift perform her record-selling Eras Tour at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria, between Aug. 8 and Aug. 10, though all three shows have been canceled. According to ABC News, two suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack in Vienna, with the concert venue being the intended target.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement from Barracuda Music, the three shows have been canceled and all attendees will be issues refunds for their tickets. "With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," the statement reads.

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

Vienna attendees for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour will receive refunds for their tickets.

According to Barracuda Music and Taylor's own tour website, those who purchased tickets to the three Vienna dates will automatically receive refunds for their tickets "within the next 10 business days." All three events were sold out. Before the venue made the decision to cancel the dates, Franz Ruf, the director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, stated the initial plan was to increase security at these concerts.

Article continues below advertisement

Will the Eras Tour Vienna dates be rescheduled?

At this time, it does not seem as though the dates in Vienna will be rescheduled. Though the comments on the original post are filled with angry Swifties upset that their tour date has been canceled so close to the event, it does not seem as though there are any plans from Taylor or her team to reschedule the shows.