Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Has an Army of Backup Dancers With Her on Every Eras Tour Taylor Swift's backup dancers are the cream of the crop, and they've been with her throughout the Eras Tour. By Joseph Allen Mar. 15 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After becoming a summer phenomenon, so much so that she's going to do it all again, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been propelled into history as the most successful tour of all time. Following that tremendous success, the movie version of the concert is now available on Disney+.

Article continues below advertisement

As people rewatch the concert and groove along to the many hits that Taylor has put out during her career, fans are also curious about the many people who supported her through every performance of that tour. Chief among them are her many backup dancers, who danced with her night after night all around the country.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Taylor Swift's backup dancers on the Eras Tour?

Taylor's backup dancers on the Eras Tour (at least for most shows) were: Kameron Saunders , who has also appeared in The Color Purple and the Christmas film Spirited. Kameron's brother, Khalen Saunders, used to play for the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

, who has also appeared in The Color Purple and the Christmas film Spirited. Kameron's brother, Khalen Saunders, used to play for the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce. Kevin Scheitzbach, who usually dances with his brother Michael, and also performed at Coachella alongside 88Rising.

Raphael Thomas , who has become well known on the tour for playing Taylor's love interest in "Style," and for his performance across the dinner table from Taylor on the song "Tolerate It." He has previously toured with John Legend, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

, who has become well known on the tour for playing Taylor's love interest in "Style," and for his performance across the dinner table from Taylor on the song "Tolerate It." He has previously toured with John Legend, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige. Taylor Banks, who has toured with basically everyone, including Dua Lipa, Muse, Cher, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, and Justin Timberlake.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam McWilliams, who often interacts with the crowd on stage, and previously toured with Bebe Rexha and Meghan Trainor. He has also performed on So You Think You Can Dance?

who often interacts with the crowd on stage, and previously toured with Bebe Rexha and Meghan Trainor. He has also performed on So You Think You Can Dance? Natalie Reid, who worked as a Radio City Rockette for 11 seasons and has toured with Billie Eilish and Pitbull.

who worked as a Radio City Rockette for 11 seasons and has toured with Billie Eilish and Pitbull. Jan Ravnik, who has danced with Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey, and Bruno Mars, and has also appeared on The X Factor.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Peterson , who was working as the choreographer for Karol G's tour before she moved over to dancing on the Eras Tour.

, who was working as the choreographer for Karol G's tour before she moved over to dancing on the Eras Tour. Tori Evans , who has danced on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Masked Singer, and The Price is Right, and also toured with Mary J. Blige, Cardi B, and Jason Derulo.

who has danced on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Masked Singer, and The Price is Right, and also toured with Mary J. Blige, Cardi B, and Jason Derulo. Whyley Yoshimura, who previously danced with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Christina Aguilera.

Tamiya Lewis, who is a pro-dancer with the Velocity Dance Convention.

who is a pro-dancer with the Velocity Dance Convention. Audrey Douglass, another former Rockette who appeared in La La Land, Glee and Parks and Recreation, and has also danced with Dua Lipa and Beyonce.

another former Rockette who appeared in La La Land, Glee and Parks and Recreation, and has also danced with Dua Lipa and Beyonce. Karen Chuang, who has worked with artists like Nick Minaj, Lady Gaga, and Pink.