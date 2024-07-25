Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift An Instagram Story From Taylor Swift Has Fans Wondering if She's in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal ... and an abs sandwich." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 25 2024, 6:40 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When fans aren't obsessing over Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce, they are following her friendships with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The sisterhood Taylor shares with Blake seems to go beyond a pair of traveling pants, and includes trips to Australia, birthday parties, and post-breakup hangouts.

Article continues below advertisement

The Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe obviously involves Ryan Reynolds and now seems to include Ryan's work husband: actor Hugh Jackman. The two have once again teamed up in Deadpool & Wolverine, and to honor this superhero occasion, Taylor Swift shared a rather odd story to her Instagram. Fans are now wondering if Taylor Swift is in the film. Surely there will be blood, but is it bad blood? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Taylor Swift in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Taylor isn't currently listed as part of the cast on the movie's IMDb page, so for now, we don't know for sure if she's actually throwing her global star power behind Deadpool & Wolverine. Let's face it, the franchise is insanely successful and really doesn't need the help. Still, judging by her penchant for inviting random folks to be part of her music videos, it wouldn't surprise us to learn she returned the favor.

So, what made people think Taylor was suddenly putting on a MARVELous act? On July 25, 2024, mere days ahead of the film's release, she shared a somewhat confusing story to her Instagram. In it, The Tortured Poets Department chanteuse is posing with Blake, Ryan, Hugh and D&W director Shaw Levy. It definitely reads like a joke, but it's absolutely out of left field.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images; Instagram/@taylorswift

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," she wrote in the caption. "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps you're thinking Taylor is referring to Ryan Reynolds, who now might be a best friend by association, but she is not. "But that's just Hugh for you," she says after suggesting everyone else in the pic is just a bunch of randoms who crashed the photo. There is also a ticket link which leads us to believe this is a promotional bump for a movie that shouldn't need it. Uh-oh, should we be worried?