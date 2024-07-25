Home > Entertainment > Marvel 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Is Finally Coming Out — Here What You Should Watch Beforehand The merc with a mouth meets the best at what he does. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Jul. 25 2024, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Marvel Studios

Even as the X-Men slowly but surely establish themselves within the ever-expanding multiversal range of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's safe to say that no mutant's introduction has been as hotly-anticipated as everyone's favorite fourth-wall breaking merc with a mouth. Wade Wilson is finally making his MCU debut as Deadpool in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine. And as the title suggests, he's bringing one of the most popular mutants with him.

In the third Deadpool movie, Wade is brought out of his reality by the TVA and is tasked with safeguarding the Marvel multiverse. Along the way, he encounters an alternate version of Wolverine, who has been displaced from his own reality. The cinematic timeline for this one can be a little confusing, especially with the multiverse at play. Fortunately, we're here to break down the important stuff. Here's what you should watch broken down by canon and suggested viewing.

Source: YouTube/Ryan Reynolds Deadpool and Wolverine fighting each other in the desert.

Here's what to watch before 'Deadpool and Wolverine.'

Source: Marvel Studios

To kick off actual events leading up to D&W, start with the first two Deadpool movies. These films are directly canon with the new film as they introduce Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool and his arc as a mercenary mutant with a healing factor who undergoes a dangerous experiment that leaves him permanently disfigured.

The ending to Deadpool 2 also directly informs the developing storyline in the third film. As far as canon entries are concerned, the Deadpool movies are the most necessary viewing out of the list.

You should also watch the first three 'X-Men' films.

The first two X-Men films are classics among superhero movies that are worth revisiting (and also the third movie exists). These aren't directly canon to the new film, but a refresher may be in order for fans to both reacquaint themselves with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine as well as other characters from the older films, who have already been teased with cameos in D&W.

Watch 'Loki' on Disney Plus for context if you're feeling ambitious.

Source: Disney Plus

In the third Deadpool film, Wade is recruited by the Time Variance Authority, an organization of enforcers who protect the multiverse from deviations that threaten all of reality. The TVA was first introduced in Loki, the Disney Plus MCU series in which an alternate version of the eponymous trickster god becomes part of their ranks. If you want to learn more about the TVA before Deadpool joins up with them, the first two seasons are currently streaming.

'X-Men: Days of Future Past', 'X-Men: Apocalypse', and 'Dark Phoenix' are hard maybes.

Source: 20th Century Pictures

Your mileage will undoubtedly vary within this soft reboot film series in terms of overall quality and enjoyment. However, the cast of these films did make a small appearance in Deadpool 2, technically making them canon to the Deadpool films. They've never interacted in any meaningful way, so you can really choose whether you want to check them out, but the new film will undoubtedly touch upon the various and confusing cinematic timelines being laid out.

'Logan.' 'Nuff said.

Canon and cameos aside, few X-Men films are as outstanding as this spin-off film that features a dying Logan attempting to find meaning in his life. Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have stated that they won't mess with the film's place in the timeline in any meaningful way, but Logan is always worth rewatching.

