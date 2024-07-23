Home > Entertainment > Movies AMC Is the Only Theater Selling These Exclusive 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Popcorn Buckets Show your allegiance to your favorite of the two heroes by choosing which of the two designs you want. By Sara Belcher Jul. 23 2024, Published 12:39 p.m. ET Source: AMC

The new Deadpool & Wolverine movie releases on July 26 and fans will have a brief opportunity to own their own popcorn bucket inspired by the film.

Article continues below advertisement

As more people flock to theaters for film releases, there have been plenty of special edition popcorn buckets and movie theater merch for fans to collect, available only for a limited time aligning with a film's release. But how do you get the popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine? Here's what you need to know.

Source: AMC

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' bucket is exclusively available at AMC.

Those looking to get their hands on the limited-editing bucket will need to book their tickets at AMC, as the movie theater chain is the only one offering it. Movie-goers can purchase their bucket starting July 25, just one day before Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters. The Wolverine popcorn bucket retails for $29.99, which includes the cost of a large popcorn included with the purchase.

Superfans can also snag the limited-edition Headpool popcorn vessel to go with their Wolverine one. The Wolverine popcorn bucket, designed by Deadpool, features the clawed superhero's face, with the popcorn being held in his open mouth. The Deadpool bucket, which retails for $39.99, allows players to pluck kernels from the comic character's cranium instead of his mouth.

Article continues below advertisement

Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/4agugzGNLp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 30, 2024

AMC also has a variety of other limited-edition Wolverine & Deadpool merchandise available to pick up when attending your viewing, including two different GRIPPR cups with mystery toppers, each retailing for $24.99.