Taylor Swift Fans Detail Elaborate Ticket Scam Aimed at Mothers "To all the mothers who are devastated... just know your daughters still love you." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 17 2024, 10:09 a.m. ET

A woman named Denise is at the center of an elaborate concert ticket scam that seemingly targeted mothers trying to surprise their daughters with tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Multiple people took to social media to detail the scheme, which left them stranded in Canada unable to attend the show.

TikToker @emilylaurennewton made a video with her sister, which she captioned, "Toronto Eras Tour Scam targeted towards Moms with Daughters. To all the mothers who are devastated and feel torn by the situation, just know your daughters still love you and it isn’t your fault. Be careful everyone." So, what happened?

Scammers targeted mom Facebook groups with fake Taylor Swift tickets.

In the video, Emily explained how her mom surprised her and her sister with tickets to Taylor Swift last Christmas. She bought the tickets from a woman named Denise and they were supposed to be released 48 hours before the concert. However, on the morning of the show, they still had not received tickets, so when they reached out they were told they could not access the tickets they purchased.

Denise told the TikToker that she was scammed by a man named Mark — and it was revealed that the scammers were targeting mom Facebook groups and many more people were affected by the scam. "I feel sick," Emily said.

Others have come forward and revealed they were also scammed by Denise.

TikToker Emily Fauver also shared a similar situation on her account, detailing how she bought tickets from StubHub from one seller who was waiting for another seller to release them to her. Luckily, StubHub replaced her tickets.

Emily's comment section was also flooded with people who experienced the same issue with fake tickets. "The exact same person did this to me. I bought them through my aunt and uncle who had bought tickets from this lady once before and got them. It was Denise and she said Mark scammed," one person wrote.

Another added, "Happened to my best friend and her two daughters... the scammer's name is Denise." A third chimed in, "The same person did it to me for Wembley but we went to Edinburgh still but it's heartbreaking."