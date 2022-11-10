These Taylor Swift Fun Facts Will Turn Anyone From an Average Fan Into a Swiftie

1. Taylor Swift is named after the famous musician James Taylor.

2. She grew up on a Christmas tree farm between the ages of 5 and 10.

3. Growing up in Reading, Penn., Taylor was a competitive horseback rider until age 12.

4. In fact, Taylor grew up with seven horses.

5. Taylor wrote a novel when she was 14, titled, A Girl Named Girl. The story is about a family who wanted a son but had a daughter.