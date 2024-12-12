Swifties Claim Luigi Mangione Was at the Eras Tour Before UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Swifties are convinced Luigi Mangione attended the Eras Tour before he was charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 12 2024, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As more details emerge regarding the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, social media sleuths are digging into the life of the prime suspect, Luigi Mangione. And what they're finding is, well, very interesting!

Not only did Mangione graduate from an Ivy League school, but it turns out he's also a fan of one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Yes, you guessed it — Taylor Swift! According to a recent TikTok video, Mangione was spotted at the beloved singer's star-studded The Eras Tour just months before he was charged with the murder.

Wait, did Luigi Mangione really attend the Eras Tour?!

On Dec. 10, 2024, TikTok user Rory Chillmore (@alltooshelb) posted a video featuring a screenshot of a photo of Luigi Mangione allegedly at the Eras Tour. The snapshot was originally shared by X user Luigi Mangione Updates (@LuigiCrave).

"There is no way that #luigimangione, UHC Adjuster was listening to Taylor play 'Guilty As Sin' at the same time as me!?" the caption read, referencing night three of the Miami stop of the legendary tour on October 20. "I need to know if this is real or a hoax (live from Long Pond Studios)."

The clip was shared just one day after Mangione was arrested in connection with the December 4 assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. It's since gone viral, gaining over 100,000 likes and nearly 1,300 comments from fellow TikTok users and Swifties.

Some users were more than OK with the idea that Mangione might have caught the Eras Tour, with one commenter writing, "You know what? I'm okay with the fact that he saw the Eras tour in person and I didn't. I hope he had THE BEST time." A second TikTok user joked, "It's funny because I saw people were clocking the suspect as a Swiftie before we knew who he was. We may be wrong about Rep TV all the time but we got this right??? I can't."

It seems Luigi didn't attend the Eras Tour after all.

However, others were skeptical, questioning whether Mangione really attended the world-famous Eras Tour (which just so happens to be the highest-grossing tour of all time!) "OK, but that looks like he's at a summer ice cream/burger joint pavilion. What points it to the Eras Tour?" one person asked. Someone else responded, "I'm so confused how people can think that’s the Eras Tour. Like nothing about [that] resembles the Eras Tour."

Source: TikTok / @marvintran76 / @selenaroze

The mystery was soon cleared up when several users pointed out the photo was not recent. One said it was originally posted on Mangione's Instagram a few years ago, while two others confirmed it was taken in 2021. Another user chimed in, revealing the photo was actually taken in Hawaii — specifically at Giovanni's Shrimp Truck on North Shore.