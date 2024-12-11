The Internet Has a Theory About Luigi Mangione’s Charges and His Unibrow
"The plot thickens like that eyebrow."
If you sift through the thirst traps about UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione, and get through some of the wilder conspiracies about the crime, you'll find that the internet has yet another theory, and this time it involves Luigi Mangione's unibrow. It all has to do with users on social media comparing CCTV photos of the suspect to clearer images of Mangione and insisting that it's not the same person because of Mangione's very obvious unibrow.
Maybe this is the suspect's supporters' way of trying to force the blame off him after his arrest on Dec. 9. Or, it's something that they believe the authorities should seriously look into. Maybe it's a combination of both. But the fact remains that the internet believes Mangione's innocence lies in his facial hair. Well, the hair between his eyes, anyway.
The internet has a theory about Luigi Mangione's unibrow.
Users on X (formerly Twitter) have shared numerous photos comparing the eyebrows of Mangione and the ones seen on the individual believed to be him in CCTV footage around the time of CEO Brian Thompson's murder on Dec. 4. According to some, the fact that the eyebrows appear so vastly different is enough to remove Mangione as a suspect in the crime.
"Others have pointed this out, but it bears repeating," one user shared on X, along with side by side photos of the CCTV footage and Mangione's mugshot." The surveillance photo from the Starbucks, which is almost certainly the killer, doesn't look like Luigi Mangione. The unibrow is missing."
Another user on X wrote, seemingly as a joke, but that remains unclear, "If the masked man doesn't have a unibrow, then why is Luigi arrested? The plot thickens like that eyebrow."
Elsewhere, someone shared that because Mangione is Italian-American, it's easy for a waxed or shaved unibrow to come back quickly without upkeep.
"Sorry internet sleuths, but I can assure you that an Italian guy can grow a full unibrow in five days," they wrote on social media platform Bluesky. "Ask me how I know."
Other photos of Mangione prior to his arrest show him without the distinct Unibrow he has in his booking photo.
On Dec. 4, Thompson was gunned down outside of a hotel in New York City. The suspect fled on a bike through the streets and into Central Park. A manhunt began for the suspect, who was shown in surveillance footage wearing a mask covering his face from beneath the eyes and down. Less than a week later, on Dec. 9, Mangione was apprehended at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn., and taken into police custody.
What are Luigi Mangione's charges against him?
Initially, Mangione was charged with carrying an unlicensed weapon, forgery, and possessing instruments of crime. Later, he was charged with murder in the case of Thompson's death. He now faces extradition to New York, though according to reports, Mangione is fighting that extradition. And whether or not there is any meat to the unibrow theory about Mangione, he remains in jail without the possibility of bail.