The Internet Has a Theory About Luigi Mangione’s Charges and His Unibrow "The plot thickens like that eyebrow." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 11 2024, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you sift through the thirst traps about UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione, and get through some of the wilder conspiracies about the crime, you'll find that the internet has yet another theory, and this time it involves Luigi Mangione's unibrow. It all has to do with users on social media comparing CCTV photos of the suspect to clearer images of Mangione and insisting that it's not the same person because of Mangione's very obvious unibrow.

Article continues below advertisement

Maybe this is the suspect's supporters' way of trying to force the blame off him after his arrest on Dec. 9. Or, it's something that they believe the authorities should seriously look into. Maybe it's a combination of both. But the fact remains that the internet believes Mangione's innocence lies in his facial hair. Well, the hair between his eyes, anyway.

Source: NYPD

Article continues below advertisement

The internet has a theory about Luigi Mangione's unibrow.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) have shared numerous photos comparing the eyebrows of Mangione and the ones seen on the individual believed to be him in CCTV footage around the time of CEO Brian Thompson's murder on Dec. 4. According to some, the fact that the eyebrows appear so vastly different is enough to remove Mangione as a suspect in the crime.

"Others have pointed this out, but it bears repeating," one user shared on X, along with side by side photos of the CCTV footage and Mangione's mugshot." The surveillance photo from the Starbucks, which is almost certainly the killer, doesn't look like Luigi Mangione. The unibrow is missing." Another user on X wrote, seemingly as a joke, but that remains unclear, "If the masked man doesn't have a unibrow, then why is Luigi arrested? The plot thickens like that eyebrow."

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione must have the fastest growing uni-brow in the history of man pic.twitter.com/sDJ3jQqoKv — Trumps Good Ear (@TrumpsGoodEar24) December 10, 2024

Elsewhere, someone shared that because Mangione is Italian-American, it's easy for a waxed or shaved unibrow to come back quickly without upkeep. "Sorry internet sleuths, but I can assure you that an Italian guy can grow a full unibrow in five days," they wrote on social media platform Bluesky. "Ask me how I know." Other photos of Mangione prior to his arrest show him without the distinct Unibrow he has in his booking photo.

Article continues below advertisement

On Dec. 4, Thompson was gunned down outside of a hotel in New York City. The suspect fled on a bike through the streets and into Central Park. A manhunt began for the suspect, who was shown in surveillance footage wearing a mask covering his face from beneath the eyes and down. Less than a week later, on Dec. 9, Mangione was apprehended at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn., and taken into police custody.

LUIGI MANGIONE’S UNIBROW DOESN’T MATCH THE ORIGINAL PHOTOS OF CEO MURDER SUSPECT pic.twitter.com/shVn7KhwzT — The Sacred Blue Tent (@SabrinaGal182) December 10, 2024

What are Luigi Mangione's charges against him?