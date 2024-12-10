Home > Human Interest Who Is Luigi Mangione's Family? All About the UHC CEO Shooting Suspect's Background Luigi appears to come from a prominent family with a history of successful careers. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 10 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As a prep school valedictorian and Ivy League graduate, Luigi Mangione is the last person anyone expected to be at the center of a high-profile crime. Yet on Dec. 9, 2024, Luigi was taken into police custody, suspected of being the gunman who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson dead in the middle of New York City. Luigi's arrest has stirred up a whirlwind of reactions. Some are calling for his immediate release, while others are labeling him a hero.

Adding to the intrigue, questions are swirling about why Luigi was reportedly walking around nearly a week after the shooting with evidence, like a manifesto, that could easily incriminate him. Nothing seems to add up, and people are digging into every angle to make sense of the situation, including Luigi's background and family ties. A lot can be learned from a person's family, so here's what we know about the suspect's.

Here's what to know about Luigi Mangione's family.

The profile emerging for Luigi Mangione does not fit the mold of a murderer. Then again, as many cases have proven, you should never judge a book by its cover. While details about Luigi’s life and background are still emerging, some insight into his family has come to light.

One notable connection is Luigi’s cousin, Nino Mangione, who, somewhat ironically, serves as a Maryland state delegate, according to The New York Times. Nino was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2018 and has been a member since January 2019. His most recent assignments, as of 2023, include serving on the Oversight Committee on Personnel within the Appropriations Committee and the Transportation and the Environment Subcommittee, according to his Maryland General Assembly bio.

Nino released a statement to the NYT on behalf of the Mangione family, saying, "We only know what we have read in the media." He added that the family is "shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest" and shared, "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and ask people to pray for all involved."

Source: Maryland General Assembly Luigi Mangione's cousin, Nino Mangione

Luigi Mangione was born and raised in Maryland.

Like his cousin Nino, Luigi was also born and raised in Maryland. According to E! News, he was most recently living in Honolulu. R.J. Martin, a former roommate and friend of Luigi’s in Honolulu, shared with The New York Times that Luigi moved to the city in 2022 and often struggled with "debilitating back pain."

This, R.J. said, was a significant factor in Luigi’s decision to avoid dating. "He knew that dating and being physically intimate with his back condition wasn’t possible," R.J. revealed, adding, "I remember him telling me that, and my heart just breaks."