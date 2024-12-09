Home > Human Interest UnitedHealth CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Wrote a Manifesto Against the Healthcare Industry Mangione was arrested at a Pennsylvania McDonald's. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 9 2024, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: linkedin; x/@popcrave

The NYPD's prime suspect in the targeted murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson has finally been identified as Honolulu, Hawaii resident and Penn State graduate Luigi Nicholas Mangione. The 26-year-old was detained at a Pennsylvania McDonald's after employees described his behavior as suspicious. While no charges have been brought against Mangione as of writing, he is currently being detained and questioned, per reports.

Aside from matching the physical description of the killer, whose face was caught on surveillance footage, Mangione was also apparently found with a few suspicious items on his person that further link him to the killing. Here's what we know.

Luigi Mangione reportedly had a manifesto in his backpack.

After searching Mangione's belongings, the police reportedly found a "ghost gun" and suppressor "consistent with the weapon used in the murder," a mask and clothing that matched the one worn by the killer, a fake New Jersey IDs that matched the name that the suspect had used to check into his New York City hostel, and a three-page written document detailing his negative feelings toward the U.S. healthcare industry.

During a press conference on Monday, Dec. 9, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated that this document, which is being called a manifesto, demonstrated Mangione's "ill will toward corporate America" and "speaks to both his motivation and mindset" in connection with the case.

While the contents of said manifesto have not been released publicly, it is being assumed that they may share some similarities with the words allegedly written on the casings of the bullets used against Brian Thompson: Deny, Defend, Depose.

What is a manifesto? Famous killers have written them for decades.

On the surface, a manifesto is a written document which publicly declares a person or organization's "intentions, motives, or views," per Merriam-Webster. They're often utilized by political parties and figures to describe their policy positions or plans for future endeavors. However, manifestos have certainly garnered a negative public perception over the past few decades — and that's because they're often written and used by known killers.

In 1995, Unabomber Ted Kaczynski's anti-technology manifesto, Industrial Society and Its Future, was published by The New York Times. In it, he detailed his feelings about how the Industrial Revolution had destroyed nature and suppressed human freedom and happiness. The document detailed his crimes and how he intended them to bring forth the collapse of industrial society.

Another famous murderer, Dylann Roof, also wrote and published a manifesto: rtf88. The symbolism of 88 in his messaging was reported to be a reference to Hitler. His document described his radicalization into white supremacy and how it drove him to commit the devastating Charleston church murders in 2015.