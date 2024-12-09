Home > Human Interest UnitedHealth CEO Murder Suspect Identified as Valedictorian of His High School Luigi was found in possession of a manifesto against the healthcare industry. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 9 2024, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: nypd; x/@popcrave

Following the targeted murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, the NYPD has been scrambling for information regarding their main suspect, whose face was seen on surveillance footage. After almost a week of leads and speculation from the public, the suspected gunman was detained at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania.

Article continues below advertisement

He has now been identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, a University of Pennsylvania graduate with both a bachelor's and master's degree in engineering and computer science. And his impressive education journey didn't begin there — Luigi reportedly received high honors in his high school class at the Gilman School, as well. Here's what we know.

Source: x/@calltoactivism

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione was reportedly valedictorian of the Gilman School.

According to reports following his detainment, Luigi attended the Gilman School — a private, all-boys school located in Baltimore, Md. — from 2012 to 2016. Aside from just attending, he has also been identified as the valedictorian of his graduating class. This has been noted on his LinkedIn profile alongside his other academic achievements.

On X (formerly Twitter), video footage has started to circulate that shows Luigi delivering a Gilman School Founders' Day speech on behalf of his graduating class. In it, he notably commends his class for their "inventive, pioneering mentality" and "courage," as well as the ways that they consistently challenge the world around them.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, folks online have shared opposing, polarized views regarding his alleged involvement in the shooting of Brian Thompson — some lamenting the life he could have lived as a leader and father, and others, commending Luigi and calling him a "legend" and a hero.

Source: x/@popcrave

Article continues below advertisement

During his undergraduate degree at the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school, Luigi's course of study included a concentration on artificial intelligence. Notably, UnitedHealthcare was sued in 2023 for allegedly using AI to deny medical and prescription coverage to elderly patients.

Following his graduation, Luigi has worked his way through multiple jobs, from Artificial Intelligence Teaching Assistant at Stanford University to Third-Level Data Engineer at California-based TrueCar, which is a digital retailing website for car buyers.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi was arrested while in possession of multiple suspicious items.

According to reports, at the time of his arrest, Luigi was found to be in possession of multiple suspicious items, including a gun and silencer that matched the one used against Brian Thompson. He was also said to be carrying multiple fake New Jersey IDs, as well as a three-page manifesto against the United States healthcare industry.

Both CEO Brian Thompson and alleged slayer Luigi Mangione were class valedictorians. pic.twitter.com/w6YtXaA1CH — My weight class is Karen 🇵🇸 (@InsightTweeting) December 9, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

During a news briefing, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny shared that this document demonstrated Luigi's "ill will toward corporate America," giving him potential motivation and mindset to carry out the killing, per NBC.