Home > Human Interest UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Suspect's Weapon Is Called a "Ghost Gun" — What Does It Mean? Authorities said Luigi Mangione's gun might have been 3D printed. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 10 2024, 7:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Dec. 9, a man by the name of Luigi Mangione was arrested and charged with murder in the case of the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. When he was apprehended by authorities, they found on his person a hand-written personal document that has not been released to the public, fake identification, a mask, and a what is called a ghost gun.

Article continues below advertisement

But what is a ghost gun and how does it relate to Mangione and the crimes he was charged with? He was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged with possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, and, finally, murder. Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Penn., and expected to be extradited to New York.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Luigi Mangione's ghost gun?

Ghost guns function as regular firearms do, but they are untraceable. They are typically made when the owner purchases different parts to a gun and puts it together themselves. As a result, they have a weapon without a serial number, and one that cannot be traced back to them in the event that they use it for a crime.

Following Mangione's arrest before he was officially charged, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said, per NBC News, that the ghost gun found in Mangione's possession was capable of being used, and that Mangione also had a silencer in his bag. Kenny explained that Mangione had a "ghost gun that had the capability of firing 9 mm round and a suppressor."

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Shapiro: "In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint ... I have no tolerance, nor should anyone, for one man using an illegal ghost gun to murder someone because he thinks his opinion matters most ... he is no hero." pic.twitter.com/RSRwz5fQNq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2024

Actual ghost guns and kits that are sold are technically legal if they have registered serial numbers. According to the nonprofit organization Brady: United Against Gun Violence, President Joe Biden put a policy into effect in 2022 that said all gun kits and ghost guns have to be sold by a regulated dealer and approved for sale. It's unclear where Mangione purchased the parts for his ghost gun.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Luigi Mangione have a gun 3D printed?

The ghost gun found on Mangione might have also been 3D printed. According to ABC News, police said that the firearm found in Mangione's bag at the time of his apprehension "may have been made on a 3D printer." Following Mangione's arrest and the multiple photos released of him in jail, his family said in a statement that they are "shocked and devastated" by Mangione's arrest and the charges brought against him.

Source: NYPD