UnitedHealth Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione's Political Views Are Now in Question Following Arrest Did his manifesto give anything away? By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 9 2024, 4:47 p.m. ET

Following the arrest of 26-year-old Luigi Nicholas Mangione, who has been named a "strong suspect" in the targeted murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, the public has been clamoring for details about his background. What we know so far is that he is a UPenn graduate whose last known residential address is in Honolulu, Hawaii. He also graduated from the Gilman School in 2016 as valedictorian and went on to earn both a bachelor's and master's degree in engineering with a focus on AI.

We also know that he was found to be in possession of a few key items linking him to the murder: a "ghost gun" and suppressor, some clothing and a mask, a fake New Jersey ID with a name matching the one used to check into the suspect's NYC hostel, and a three-page manifesto outlining his feelings about the healthcare industry. Now, folks are looking for information regarding Mangione's political views.

What do we know about Luigi Mangione's politics?

In the absence of an official statement, many assumptions have been made so far about Mangione's political affiliation. Due to his apparent disdain for the U.S. healthcare system and "ill will toward corporate America," as described by NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny during a press conference, Mangione is being labeled by some as a political leftist.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, those further left on the political spectrum "tend to be hostile to the interests of traditional elites, including the wealthy and members of the aristocracy, and to favor the interests of the working class. ... They tend to regard social welfare as the most important goal of government."

If Mangione really did carry out the murder of Brian Thompson, this definition of leftist ideals would certainly seem to align with his views on the U.S. healthcare system and wealthy business executives. However, there is currently no public information linking Mangione to a particular political party.

On the other hand, there's some evidence in a Goodreads account under Luigi's name that there may be conservative curiosity as well. According to The Independent, the account suggests Luigi may have read "several books about Elon Musk" and J.D. Vance's memoir.

The fatal shooting of Brian Thompson is widely being considered a politically and socially motivated murder, even down to the bullets used in the crime — which were reported to have the words "deny, defend, depose" carved into them.

The document found on Mangione's person at the time of his arrest, which is being called a manifesto, allegedly detailed his negative feelings toward the healthcare system in the U.S. According to additional reports, it contained information about a loved one of his who was treated poorly by the healthcare system, which is one of the reasons why he was so frustrated by it.