"Deny, Defend, Depose" May Have Been Found on Bullets From UnitedHealthcare Shooting — Here's the Meaning "This is the beginning of the resistance. It should be turned into a bumper sticker. Deny. Defend. Depose. Repeat." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 5 2024, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: UnitedHealthcare, MEGA

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was headed to an early morning investor's conference when he was shot and killed in Manhattan, N.Y. The 50-year-old leaves behind a wife, two kids, and a mystery that's growing by the hour in the wake of his death.

Shell casings found at the scene reportedly had the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" written on them, leading many to speculate as to the meaning behind the words. As police engaged in an intense manhunt to find Thompson's killer, a viral Reddit post may have deciphered the meaning behind the cryptic message. Here's what we know about the possible meaning behind the words.

Here's the meaning behind "deny, defend, depose."

As soon as ABC 7 New York reported the news that the words were found carved on the bullets, speculation began to circulate as to the meaning behind them. Some believe it's a message suggesting the gunman had a grudge against the insurance company. It should be noted that some other news outlets, including CNN, have reported that the words written included "delay" and "depose."

But one Redditor came up with a very specific reference. Reddit user Vulkyria wrote, "It's a change-up of the book title, Delay. Deny. Defend. Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It. by Jay M. Feinman. Insurance companies delay paying for a claim, deny coverage for the claim, and defend ... why it was denied. United was the worst offender denying an average rate of 32 percent of claims."

They added, "This is the beginning of the resistance. It should be turned into a bumper sticker. Deny. Defend. Depose. Repeat." Others on the thread agreed, saying it was a message meant to be a rallying cry against corporate America.

The Brian Thompson shooting sends a shiver of fear through Manhattan.

Whether or not the words were meant to rattle corporate America and warn them that more violence is coming, the shooting has sent a shiver of fear down the spines of average Americans as they consider their holiday plans in New York.

After Brian was shot, CBS News reported that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police launched a massive manhunt. By Thursday, Dec. 5, they announced that they believed they were closing in on the shooter's identity.

The gunman has been described as standing 6'1" with a tall, thin build, wearing a black jacket, black hat, black ski mask, and black backpack. After shooting Brian multiple times at point-blank range, the shooter fled through the midblock Ziegfeld Alleyway. He jumped on a bike and rode away into Central Park. Before the shooting, surveillance cameras captured the shooter waiting for Brian, then seeming to specifically target him before shooting and then fleeing.

Police have been working hard to reassure residents and visitors that they believed this was a targeted attack and that there is no general threat of violence to anyone else in Manhattan. Jessica Tisch, New York City Police Commissioner, said in a press conference, "I want to be clear. At this time, the indication is that this was a premeditated, pre-planned, targeted attack."