What Happened to Justin Bingham? Inside the Tech CEO's Fatal Fall at a National Park Bingham leaves behind his wife and four children. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 11 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET

A software company is mourning the loss of its CEO, , who died at the age of 40. The businessman was the CEO of Opiniion in Lindon, Utah.

Justin was pronounced dead after a tragic fall during a canyoneering trip in a national park. He leaves a grieving family behind. Here's what we know about his loved ones and what happened.

What happened to Justin Bingham?

On Oct. 5, Bingham fell between 150 and 200 feet while canyoneering with three other people. According to the National Park Service, the fall happened at Heaps Canyon at Zion National Park. No one else appeared to be harmed. Bingham's death has been ruled as a tragic accident. The tech CEO was a longtime canyoneer.

Opiniion's statement discussing the events says he died "enjoying one of his greatest passions — exploring the outdoors." The team's press release also noted that "50 team members of various rescue teams" went to great measures to save Bingham's life. Unfortunately, he died the night of the fall, just three days before his 41st birthday. The press release also reflected on the CEO's legacy.

"Justin was a visionary who believed in the power of genuine connections, both with our clients and within our team," it says. "His commitment to building meaningful relationships made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Justin’s spirit of adventure and dedication to living life fully will be deeply missed."