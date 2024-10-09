Home > Human Interest Menendez Brothers Prosecutor Pamela Bozanich Has a Message for Viewers: "I Am Armed ... Don't Mess With Me" Pamela has been accused of ignoring the alleged abuse that the brothers faced. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 9 2024, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@menendeztrials

Just like the Jeffrey Dahmer show before it, Netflix's recent series focusing on the case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, has brought a wave of new attention to the situation. And though they were ultimately found guilty of the murders, the circumstances surrounding the killings — including apparent child abuse — have caused folks to fight for their innocence over 20 years later.

One person involved in the case, prosecutor Pamela Bozanich, has also received a plethora of attention as of late, though hers is much more negative. Following her appearance on Netflix's most recent documentary series, many are accusing her of ignoring the abuse that the brothers allegedly faced, calling her "calloused" and "heartless." Where is she now? She's had a few choice words for fans who have been questioning her verdict online.

Where is prosecutor Pamela Bozanich now?

Though she didn't feature heavily in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Pamela was a main focus of Netflix's subsequent documentary series simply titled, The Menendez Brothers — and viewer reactions to her presence and statements about the brothers have been overwhelmingly negative.

On social media, she has been accused of "making a mockery of [the brothers'] abuse throughout the entire trial," and continuing to "dehumanize them until this day." "F--k Pamela Bozanich," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. "Respectfully."

Other have called her a "terrible person," insisting that she is using the documentary — and the renewed interest around the case as a whole — as an opportunity for her "15 minutes of fame."

One user said, "People saying that Pam Bozanich shouldn't have been in the Menendez brothers documentary, but I'm glad they added her. Now people can really clearly see what an unmoral, inhumane [person] she is and was."

In the documentary, she recalled of the court proceedings, "I had no reaction to the Menendez brothers. There was no visceral reaction. I didn’t feel like I was in the presence of pure evil. "They were like potted plants to me. They were like poisonous potted plants, but there was nothing about them that I found fascinating. They were just these dumb jock killers."

The brothers are currently serving their sentences, and for Pamela's part, she has remained steadfast in her belief that they deserve to be punished for their actions.

33 years later and Pamela Bozanich is still out here defending a woman who abused her own children... and she was a part of this documentary because...??? #MenendezBrothers pic.twitter.com/dOzA8aSKiL — 💌BETTER LEFT UNSENT WEEK💌 (@danosgerwig) October 7, 2024

As for the negative reactions to her part in the brothers' trial, she's had this to say: "The only reason we are doing this special is because of the TikTok movement to free the Menendi. If that is how we are going to try cases now, why don’t we just have a poll? You present the facts and everybody gets to vote on TikTok. ... Your beliefs are not facts. They are just beliefs."