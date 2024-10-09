Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok People on TikTok Are Dressing Like the Menendez Brothers — They've Got a Real Prep in Their Step It's all about the buttoned-down shirts and the khaki pants. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 8 2024, 11:10 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Since the release of Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the world has had to process a lot of new information. From Lyle playing Milli Vanilli at his murdered parents' funeral, to rumors that the brothers were actually gay, it's been quite the journey. Naturally, there has been a fair amount of criticism coming from supporters of the Menendez brothers, as well as Erik and Lyle themselves. Despite that, there has been a shockingly positive twist to the tragic story.

Article continues below advertisement

Erik and Lyle Menendez were two wealthy boys from Beverly Hills who murdered their parents in August 1989. They were eventually convicted and sentenced to life without parole. Because this crime occurred in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood in the late 1980s, viewers were treated to clothing style that has yet to really make a comeback. To no one's surprise, a Menendez brothers outfits trend has popped up on TikTok. Let's take a look at these preppy performances.

Source: TikTok/@4dcuatroo (video still); Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The Menendez brothers outfits TikTok trend is all about buttoned down shirts.

For those of you who were not alive in the 1980s, the preppy look really had a grip on a specific subsection of the population. Let's face it, it was mostly rich people. To dress for that kind of success, one usually wore buttoned-down Oxford shirts, khaki shorts or pants, a sweater loosely tied around their neck, and some sort of loafer or boat shoe. By the way, if you can swing a fancy pair of aviator sunglasses, do it.

In the series, both Erik and Lyle were avid tennis players, which contributed heavily to their looks. There were a lot of polo shirts and snug shorts. Obviously, this spoke to TikTok, a sometimes fickle beast, because a trend of dressing like the Menendez brothers has popped up like a collar and we aren't mad about it!

Article continues below advertisement

Did you know the preppy look started with a book?

In 1980, The Official Preppy Handbook was released into the world but here's the catch, it was satire. Written and edited by Lisa Birnbach, and a few others, it ironically listed all the ways a regular guy or gal could ease their way into the preppy lifestyle. From teaching readers that Summer is a verb, as in, "Where do you Summer?" to promoting Gucci loafers, it was the definitive guide to all things New England, not old England.

Article continues below advertisement

Although this was clearly a joke, the world reacted to the book with great gusto. It inspired new clothing lines from places like J. Crew and L.L. Bean, which the book says is the "Prep mecca." It also took this look out of the previously WASPy world and gave it to everyone else.