The Menendez Brothers Have Been Incarcerated in the Same Prison Since 2018

The Menendez have lived in the same prison since 2018. It was in February of that year that Lyle Menendez was transferred from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. The brothers are also living in the same housing unit in the prison.

In a post on the Facebook page belonging to both brothers that was attributed to Lyle, they announced that they would be reuniting for the first time in 22 years. "We have been working for the past 6 years to get the Corrections Department to place us together," the post explained. "I have requested to be transferred to San Diego to be with Erik. It has been a long torturous ordeal but never did I feel hopeless.

"I am very grateful to announce that on Monday the request was finally granted. Erik and I will be reunited in the very near future," the post continued.

Terry Thornton, deputy press secretary at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, explained that at a classification hearing for Lyle, it was determined there was no reason the brothers could not reunite.

"They can and do interact with each other, all the inmates in that facility,” Thornton said.