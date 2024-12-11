The McDonald's Employee Who Called the Cops on Luigi Mangione Has Allegedly Been Identified The grandson of the McDonald's employee claims people on social media are threatening his grandmother. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 11 2024, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The five-day manhunt for the person who allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ended with a hash brown. On Dec. 5, 2024, Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan while en route to the company's annual investors meeting. Video of the shooter was shared online, but he was wearing a hooded coat and face mask. Almost immediately, his entire face was splashed across the internet after security footage of the smiling suspect was snagged from the hostel where he reportedly stayed.

Article continues below advertisement

A $60,000 reward was offered to anyone who provided information that would lead to the suspect's arrest. Less than a week after the murder, rumors of a suspect in custody popped up on social media. Luigi Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., and was spotted eating a hash brown before police took him into custody. This begs the question, who turned in Mangione? Cyber sleuths think they have the answer.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who turned in Luigi Mangione? Her name might be Nancy Parker.

Social media detectives evidently found a Facebook post from a since-deleted account, whose owner was bragging about turning Mangione in. The woman's name is Nancy Parker and according to some, she is the McDonald's employee who much of the internet is now calling a rat. There are numerous references to her on all social media platforms, though no screenshots of the original boastful post have surfaced.

All is not lost as screenshots from a Nancy Parker Facebook account show updates from someone claiming to be her grandson. Before the account was deactivated, her alleged grandson said he first had to remove her photo from the profile. Apparently, people were threatening to "come to her job or house, and do horrible stuff!!!" In a subsequent update, he wrote in all-caps that he was tired of people on social media threatening his grandmother and the rest of his family for "rightfully reporting the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson."

Article continues below advertisement

Parker's grandson also revealed that the McDonald's where Mangione was caught has received a fair amount of abuse. Not only are people calling the establishment and threatening whomever answers, but they are vandalizing store property as well. Vehicles belonging to employees have been defaced, and someone even defecated outside one of the restaurant's doors. Parker might be thinking this wasn't worth the reward money, as she probably won't get it.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Parker might not see a dime of the Luigi Mangione reward money.

When it comes to something like cashing in on reward money, it might be a good idea to read the fine lines. There are actually two rewards at play. The first was for $10,000 and was organized by the New York Police Department, who uses a rewards program granted through Crime Stoppers.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone who successfully tips off the police doesn't necessarily get the reward. That is left up to the "NYC Police Foundation and the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors, who ultimately decides whether to approve the tip and instructs the caller on how to receive it," per Unilad. Since Parker called 911 instead of the Crime Stoppers tip line, she might not get the $10,000.

The FBI offered their own reward of $50,000, but only if the tip led to an arrest and conviction. If someone spotted Mangione in the wild, they were told to call the FBI's toll-free tipline, the New York City Police Department's toll-free tipline, or their local FBI office. Once again because Parker called the Altoona police, she might not get this money either.