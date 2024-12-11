Who Gets the Reward Offered for Information About the Unitedhealthcare CEO's Murder? The FBI and NYPD put out a combined reward. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 11 2024, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: PA State Police/Mega

Less than a week after the manhunt began on Dec. 4 for the person responsible for shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, it ended. The suspect believed to be involved in the murder, Luigi Mangione, was apprehended at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn. But now that he was caught and charged, who gets the reward money that the FBI and NYPD jointly offered for information leading to the arrest of the CEO's killer?

As of this time, Mangione has not been found guilty of murder. And, although he was charged with murder, along with other criminal offenses, he has not been convicted as the murder on this case at this time. But many still wonder about the reward money and if the McDonald's worker who called in the tip is entitled to some, if any, of that reward that was publicly offered in the several days since the crime happened.

Who gets the reward for finding Luigi Mangione?

When Thompson was murdered, the FBI and NYPD released a joint reward notice of $60,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer. But it's not going to be easy for the McDonald's employee who called in to the authorities about seeing Mangione at the restaurant to simply head to the police station and pick up his check.

While his call did alert local authorities about Mangione's presence in the Altoona Mcdonald's and it led to the suspect's arrest and eventual murder charge, among other charges, the reward for finding Mangione has not been given to anyone. That's because, in the not so fine print of the reward offered, it says that the tip called in has to lead to not only the arrest but also the conviction of the killer.

McDonald’s worker might NOT get the $50,000 reward for Luigi Mangione because he called 911 & not the TIP number…. Also the money has to be approved by the Secretary of State pic.twitter.com/eEFP9dYO6v — Be Good (@be_good12) December 11, 2024

Mangione's case could take quite a while to go through the courts and even get to trial. Then, he has to be found guilty of the crime. And even then, there is no guarantee that the McDonald's employee is eligible to receive all or any of the $60,000 reward. According to the FBI's website, in order to be eligible for a reward after a conviction is made, first a member of an agency such as the FBI has to actually nominate the person who called in the tip or gave the information.

Then, a committee decides if the individual should be paid out in the reward that was advertised to the public. From there, the Secretary of State and Attorney General work together to make the finland decision. So no, it's not as simple as calling in the tip and getting that check.

