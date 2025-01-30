Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Remain Close Following Justin Baldoni Drama Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are still close, despite what you may have heard. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 30 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although it's not as important as it once was, Taylor Swift is still famous for having a cadre of famous friends. In fact, she's regularly attending Chiefs games with some of those friends. In the midst of all of the unfolding drama around Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, many wanted to know whether the once great relationship between Blake and Taylor is still intact.

Blake and Taylor have been friends for years, and have been spotted hanging out together on several occasions. Here's what we know about whether they're still friends.

Is Taylor Swift no longer friends with Blake Lively?

While some wondered if the media attacks that Blake was subjected to following her feud with Justin Baldoni might have soured Taylor's relationship with Blake. As Blake continues to navigate the minefield of lawsuits and countersuits with Justin, though, it seems like Taylor is still very much supporting her old friend. Amid reports that Taylor was trying to distance herself from her old friend, a source told Page Six that those rumors were "not true."

Taylor was not outspoken in support of It Ends With Us, the movie that kicked off the drama between Blake and Justin, but she did lend her song "My Tears Ricochet" to the film's soundtrack. While Taylor also hasn't spoken out to support her friend as she goes through legal difficulties, Blake said while promoting It Ends With Us that Taylor was very much involved in the film's development.

“She was with me throughout this whole process, so I think that, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me,” Blake told CBS This Morning. “This was actually — it’s quite a small budget movie. … So we never thought, like, our eyeballs were not that big to think that we could put one of her songs in the movie and it had to be.”

blake lively’s and taylor swif’s friendship through the years

In his $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively for defamation and extortion, Justin suggested that Blake used pressure from Taylor as well as Ryan Reynolds to pressure him into accepting edits she made to the script. Justin then texted Blake, writing “I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor).”

Justin also alleged that Blake referred to Taylor and Ryan as her "dragons" and that she uses them to protect herself and those she cares for. “This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim,” Blake's legal team said in response.