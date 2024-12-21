Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni Explained Blake has officially waged war against Justin. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 21 2024, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Back in August, fans were left wondering why Blake wasn’t promoting the film with Justin and why so few people involved with the film were following him on social media. Well, it looks like we finally have an answer to what's been going on between Blake and Justin, and it’s not what you’d expect.

A list of allegations Blake Lively made in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

Blake is suing Justin for sexual harassment and efforts to destroy her reputation, according to a legal document obtained by TMZ. The lawsuit, filed in December 2024, sheds light on the issues that were allegedly kept under wraps during filming.

Article continues below advertisement

While the specific allegations of sexual harassment haven’t been detailed, a list of demands previously addressed by the production team provides insight into what Blake is alleging. The lawsuit notes that during filming, tensions escalated, leading to an "all-hands-on-deck meeting" where Blake claimed she was subjected to a hostile work environment due to Justin's alleged conduct.

Among the demands outlined in the lawsuit, per TMZ, were: no mention of Justin’s alleged "pornography addiction," no displaying of nude content to Blake, no discussions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more questions about Blake's weight or her deceased father (who passed in June 2021), and no more talk of "sexual conquests" in Blake’s presence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was one of the attendees of the meeting, the media outlet noted, so it's likely he will be able to corroborate his wife's claims.

Article continues below advertisement

The list of demands also requested that no more sex or intimate scenes involving Blake be filmed "outside the scope of the script [Blake] approved when signing onto the project."

Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how Justin Baldoni responded to Blake's sexual harassment lawsuit.

It seems Justin knew this was a long time coming. Perhaps in preparation for his looming battle with Blake, he hired a crisis PR manager — the same one hired by Johnny Depp during the Amber Heard case, per The Hollywood Reporter, in August 2024.

While not much was said prior to the lawsuit, he is now speaking up. According to TMZ, Justin’s legal team is calling the legal action "a false attempt to rehab her reputation." His lawyer claims the lawsuit is an effort for Blake to "fix her negative reputation," describing the allegations as "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin’s lawyer further noted that Justin claimed Blake was "a nightmare on set," per TMZ, even going as far as saying she "threatened to not show up to set, threatened to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release."

Article continues below advertisement

If you haven’t heard, the film is being widely considered a flop, and it’s not hard to see why. The tone and portrayal of the storyline, combined with Blake and Justin's onset issues, likely impacted the final product. On top of that, the backlash against Colleen Hoover, the author of the book It Ends With Us, has contributed to the film's poor reception.