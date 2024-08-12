Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Is Justin Baldoni Married? A Look at the Actor-Director's Love Life Justin has a wife and two kiddos at home. By D.M. Published Aug. 12 2024, 6:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Thanks to the buzz surrounding It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni’s star is hotter than ever. While many TV viewers will recognize him from his role as Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin, Justin has been acting for decades. His journey in the entertainment industry began in the early 2000s with guest appearances on popular shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Everwood. However, it wasn’t until 2014 that Justin gained widespread recognition for his role as Rafael, alongside America Ferrara.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2012, Justin directed the docuseries My Last Days, which aired on the CW and profiled people living with terminal illnesses. He made his film directorial debut a few years later with Five Feet Apart, a romantic drama about two teenagers with cystic fibrosis who fall in love but must stay physically apart. Amid Justin’s success, interests in his personal life have grown. The actor has become a heartthrob, but don’t get too excited – he’s married. Here’s what we know about Justin’s wife, Emily Baldoni.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni is married to an actress.

Justin Baldoni and his wife, Swedish actress Emily Baldoni (née Foxler), celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2024. Justin and Emily first met in 2011, and their connection was immediate. It wasn't long before they knew they were meant to be together. Justin proposed to Emily in 2013, and their proposal has since gone viral.

“I told her I was running late, had the restaurant opened just for her, and set up hidden cameras all around her,” Justin wrote in the caption of his YouTube video. “When she sat down at the table, there was a TV in front of her set to take her on a journey that would lead to the proposal of a lifetime.” Months later, a trailer for the couple’s wedding dropped, and it has racked up more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Article continues below advertisement

The Baldonis proudly parent two children: a daughter named Maiya and a son named Maxwell. They welcomed their first child in 2015 and their second a couple years later in 2017. While the proud parents regularly share images of their family adventures on Instagram, Justin always blurs their children’s faces to help maintain their privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Justin Baldoni feuding with Blake Lively?

The drama within the cast of It Ends With Us is messy – according to reports. Per InStyle, Justin has missed multiple press stops that Blake Lively attended. At the Aug. 6 premiere in New York City, fans noticed that Justin did not take photos with the rest of the cast. Justin also missed a June 2024 screening of the film in Texas. However, Justin revealed that he was hospitalized during that time and unable to attend the event.