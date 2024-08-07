Home > Entertainment 'It Ends With Us' Star Justin Baldoni and His Wife Share Two Beautiful Kids — Meet the Fam The actor-director-writer has been married to Swedish actress Emily Baldoni since 2013. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 7 2024, 6:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emilybaldoni The fam pictured in 2021

Get ready, Colleen Hoover stans. Our time has arrived. That's right, the first film adaptation of a Hoover novel is here, and we're ready to learn everything we can about the stars of It Ends With Us. (Well, we already know a lot about Blake Lively, who plays protagonist Lily Bloom, but you know what we mean.)

On that note, what is there to know about Justin Baldoni (aka Ryle Kincaid in the film), and what about his wife and kids? Let's meet the fam.

Who are Justin Baldoni's children? He shares two kids with his wife, Emily.

First, a little bit about Justin: The Oregon native is an actor, writer, and director. In fact, he directed It Ends With Us in addition to starring in it, so we're already impressed. And if you feel like Justin looks familiar, it's probably because you recognize him as Rafael Solano from the 2014–'19 TV series Jane the Virgin.

In 2013, Justin married his girlfriend of over a year, Swedish actress Emily Fuxler. Emily has starred in a number of high-profile films and television projects, including 2009's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and a spot on Mad Men in 2012. She's also appeared in some of Justin's directorial projects, like 2019's Five Feet Apart and 2020's Clouds.

After Justin and Emily got married in Corona, Calif., they went on to welcome two children together. Their firstborn — a daughter named Maiya — came along in June 2015. Their second child — a son named Maxwell — joined the family in October 2017.

In 2021, Justin spoke with The Bump about trying to teach his children about the things that "the world is going to try and unteach them." He explained that while the world is going to try to train his daughter to be "polite and pretty," while training his son to feel like he has to be "impenetrable" and unable to cry, he wants to "instill the opposing virtues" in his kids to balance it out.

"For example, I’m teaching my daughter to take physical risks, to take up space and that it’s OK to be loud sometimes. She was born liking pink — and that’s OK. But she’s also a damn good athlete. Every night we say mantras, like 'I’m brave, I’m strong and powerful.' When it comes to her, I always lead with the more 'masculine' words. 'I’m a leader, I’m resiliant.' I want her to have these qualities despite the world telling her she shouldn’t," he explained.

"And for my son, I’m focusing on the qualities the world tells him it’s not OK to have: empathy, compassion, sensitivity. So at night, I start with more feminine words for him: 'I am patient, I’m loving, I’m kind,'" he said.

