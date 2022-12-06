Author Colleen Hoover's Son Faces Harassment Allegations — Details
Warning: this article contains discussions of sexual harassment.
As a prolific writer and arguable BookTok Queen, Colleen Hoover is best known for her books, notably It Ends With Us, Ugly Love, and Verity. When she's not dominating bestseller lists or churning out more romance novels, she's also a mother of three. Colleen shares three sons with her husband Heath: Cale, Levi, and Beckham.
Recently, Colleen's son Levi has come into the public eye after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him on social media. The accuser has claimed that she brought the accusations to Colleen's attention, to which Colleen allegedly blocked her. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Colleen Hoover's son and the accusations against him.
Colleen Hoover and her son were called out on Twitter regarding sexual harassment.
In an initial tweet on Feb. 12, 2022, a Twitter user with the handle @theonottlovebot contributed to a thread against Colleen Hoover, writing, "her son also sexually harassed me and she blocked me when i spoke up about it to her."
In a second tweet, she elaborated, saying, "Long story short, we were friends on snap and s--t and like every day we would message cause we're friends right and like this was when i was 16 and he was fully aware of how old i was i was cause i always talked about the fact i was still in school."
She also provided screenshots with evidence that she had messaged Colleen Hoover over Instagram explaining the situation and proof she was friends with Levi, Colleen's son, with screenshots of his Snapchat handle.
What is Levi Hoover's age?
Quickly, the tweets went viral, being cross-posted to Reddit and TikTok. At the time of the purported harassment, Levi was an adult at 21 years old, and the accuser claims to have been 16, making her a minor. In 2021, Colleen celebrated Levi's birthday with a post on Instagram, confirming his age as 21.
Four months after the initial accusation circulated, some users on social media are calling for a boycott of Colleen's books, especially because there have been additional allegations that her books "glorify" abuse.
An article from Ms Magazine describes the domestic abuse in the novel It Ends With Us between married couple Lily and Ryle. While the article clarifies that Colleen has "no moral or ethical obligation to write role models," the writer also warns that based on the "scope of Hoover’s platform and the age of her readers," it's dangerous to promote a book with "red flags."
At this time, Colleen has not responded to the allegations against her son or accusations about her books. She continues to grow in popularity, with her most recent book, It Starts With Us, breaking USA Today's bestseller record in October 2022.