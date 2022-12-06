Author Colleen Hoover's Son Faces Harassment Allegations — Details

In a second tweet, she elaborated, saying, "Long story short, we were friends on snap and s--t and like every day we would message cause we're friends right and like this was when i was 16 and he was fully aware of how old i was i was cause i always talked about the fact i was still in school."

She also provided screenshots with evidence that she had messaged Colleen Hoover over Instagram explaining the situation and proof she was friends with Levi, Colleen's son, with screenshots of his Snapchat handle.