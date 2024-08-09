Home > Entertainment > Books A Lot of People Don't Like Colleen Hoover -- Here's Why Colleen Hoover's books cover sensitive subjects, but some readers haven't liked how she's handled her fame. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 9 2024, 6:28 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The author of It Ends With Us and many other controversial romance books that have been circulating around BookTok has faced the wrath of the internet on more than one occasion. Colleen Hoover, who has become a best-selling author after her books blew up on the popular video app, unfortunately, does not have the best reputation.

Though there are plenty of internet users who are ready to fly to her defense, the author actually has a litany of controversies against her, which has contributed to her less-than-stellar public image. Why do people hate Colleen? Let's unpack it.

Why do people hate Colleen Hoover?

For starters, a lot of readers have taken issue with the content of some of her books, particularly It Ends With Us. The romance novel depicts a violent and abusive relationship, which Colleen has previously said mirrored the one she witnessed between her parents. Given that this novel has been advertised in the romance genre, she's been accused of romanticizing toxic and harmful relationships.

Following the success of It Ends With Us, the author also did various spinoff products, including a nail polish collaboration and a coloring book. Given the novel's sensitive subjects, this was seen as incredibly insensitive by many, resulting in some pretty significant backlash. Though the coloring book was pulled, it still soured her public image for many.