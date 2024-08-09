Home > Entertainment > Books Colleen Hoover Coloring Book Drama, Explained — The Idea Drew Major Backlash “The coloring book was developed with Lily’s strength in mind, but I can absolutely see how this was tone-deaf." By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 9 2024, 6:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @colleenhoover

Content warning: This article contains discussions of domestic violence. Colleen Hoover has released the film adaptation of her widely popular book It Ends With Us. But one release that coincides with the book never saw the light of day: her coloring book. Why wasn’t it released? What was the whole “Colleen Hoover coloring book drama”? Read on as we fill in the blanks.

What was the Colleen Hoover coloring book drama?

In 2023, the bestselling author announced plans to publish a coloring book based on the novel It Ends With Us. The contemporary romance novel follows the story of Lily Bloom who grew up in a toxic household of domestic violence. When she finds herself in a similar relationship dynamic, Lily must make the difficult decision about her next move. Colleen has shared that the book is based on her parents' relationship.

The film adaptation starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni was released in August 2024. Since the book is largely about domestic violence, fans swiftly criticized the idea of a coloring book after it was announced in 2023. In a TikTok by @charlsbookshelves, she shared how upset she was about the decision to make light of a sensitive topic. “How can you write a book about domestic abuse about gaslight about just general sh–ty emotional manipulation and then think to yourself, ‘do you know what I should make to commemorate this? A coloring book,'" she shared.

She continued: "In what way does that make sense? What moments are you going to be coloring? I think taking a story such as that from It Ends With Us and adding it with a coloring book completely diminishes the story. It completely diminishes the message that you’re trying to send about domestic violence because you’re mixing it with something childish.” Her video received over 1.8 million views.

After the backlash from fans, Colleen stated that she and her publisher, Atria Books, would no longer publish the coloring book. “The coloring book was developed with Lily’s strength in mind, but I can absolutely see how this was tone-deaf,” Colleen wrote in an Instagram story in 2023. “I hear you guys and I agree with you. No excuses. No finger pointing."

She continued: "I have contacted the publisher to let them know I would prefer we don’t move forward with it. Thank you for the respectful discourse and accountability. Nothing but love.”

Best-selling author @colleenhoover announced a coloring book for It Ends With Us, a novel about domestic violence—and quickly came out with a statement saying she’s asked the publisher to no longer move forward with the project.https://t.co/MhRmFcFsQL pic.twitter.com/d0BfnRcIKX — Catcall (@Catcall_Mag) January 11, 2023